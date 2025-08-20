An unidentified flying object has crashed and exploded in Poland’s east

Police secure the area of a cornfield where an unidentified flying object has crashed and exploded in the country's east in Osiny, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 20, 2025 8:17 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 10:53 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An unidentified flying object crashed into a cornfield and exploded in eastern Poland early Wednesday, the country’s news agency PAP reported.

Local police said they received reports of the crash around 2 a.m. and found burned metal and plastic debris at the scene, near the village of Osiny. As a result of the explosion, windows were broken in some houses but nobody was injured, PAP reported.

Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command said Wednesday on social media that no violations of Polish airspace from neighboring Ukraine or Belarus were recorded overnight.

Officials initially said the explosion may have been caused by a part of an old engine with a propeller.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz later said the object was most likely a drone, adding that an analysis was underway to determine whether it was a military or smuggling one, PAP reported.

Lublin District Prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz told reporters several investigators — both civilian and military — were examining the crash site.

“We have a lot of manpower, we have the army to help us. I hope that we will be able to finish the operation by the evening,” Trusiewicz said.

Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, there have been a number of intrusions into Polish airspace, raising alarm in the European Union and NATO member state and reminding people how close the war is.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

Man dead, another injured after gunfire erupts inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bayhampton Drive, near...

23m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

22m ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

3h ago

