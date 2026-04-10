Toronto opens 2026 golf season. What you need to know before hitting the greens

Golf clubs and balls on a green lawn in a beautiful golf course with morning sunshine. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 10, 2026 9:20 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 9:28 am.

Toronto launched its 2026 golf season Friday morning at Dentonia Park Golf Course, with Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) on hand to mark the opening and highlight improvements across the city’s five municipal courses.

All City‑run courses — Dentonia Park, Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O’Shanter — are now open for the season.

This year marks a major milestone for one of Toronto’s most popular courses. Don Valley Golf Course is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and the City has restored the course’s original first‑tee deck as part of the commemoration.

Several facilities have also undergone renovations ahead of opening day. Clubhouses at Tam O’Shanter and Dentonia Park have been upgraded to improve accessibility and overall user experience, while Scarlett Woods now features a newly renovated patio for golfers looking to unwind after a round.

Expanded programming across all Toronto courses

The City says its 2026 golf program lineup is designed to welcome players of all ages and skill levels, with a particular focus on youth, women, seniors, and community groups. This season’s offerings include:

  • Discounted green fees for seniors and juniors
  • 30 free learn‑to‑golf clinics for juniors, women and seniors
  • 40 free community events
  • 45 Junior Summer Camps for youth aged 7 to 14
  • League play at all five courses, including women’s-only leagues

Youth golf continues to surge

Data shows golf participation in Toronto continues to climb, particularly among younger players. The City recorded approximately 250,000 rounds of golf in 2025, another record‑breaking year. Junior memberships also grew, with more than 15,000 rounds played by junior members last season.

City officials say affordability, course quality and easy access via transit remain key reasons for the sport’s growing popularity. Each course offers its own layout and character, giving golfers a range of experiences across the city.

“Opening the season at Dentonia Golf Course is very special to me, as it’s a course I play regularly. Every time I’m here, I see people of all ages and skill levels on the fairways from young people, seniors, women and beginners to more seasoned golfers, learning from one another and sharing a love of the game,” Fletcher said via a press release.

The City says tee times can be booked up to seven days in advance through its website. Equipment rentals are available at all clubhouses. For golfers with mobility needs, Humber Valley offers a complimentary accessible golf cart, which can be reserved at the time of booking.

Tee times begin at 10‑minute intervals and will be adjusted as daylight hours increase throughout the season.

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