RCMP arrest minor in Montreal on terror-related charges

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2025 3:30 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 4:08 pm.

The RCMP say they have arrested a minor in Montreal on terrorism-related charges.

Police say they arrested the young male in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough around 1:30 p.m.

Cpl. Érique Gasse says the youth had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and was ready to carry out at least one attack on behalf of the terrorist group.

Gasse says in an interview the youth intended to procure weapons such as AK-47s for the attack.

The investigation began last April and Gasse says the public was never in danger.

The accused is scheduled to appear in youth court on Thursday on three counts: providing or making available property or services for terrorist purposes; participation the activity of a terrorist group; and facilitating a terrorist activity.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

12-year-old among 5 charged in connection with North York jewellery store robbery

Five people, including a 12-year-old, are facing more than two dozen charges combined in connection with a jewellery store robbery in North York. Toronto police say just after 3 p.m. on August 19, a...

1h ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

3h ago

Male worker dies after being struck by tractor trailer in North York

A male worker has died after being struck by a tractor trailer in North York. Toronto police were called to Jethro Road and Wilson Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a industrial accident. The...

26m ago

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

12-year-old among 5 charged in connection with North York jewellery store robbery

Five people, including a 12-year-old, are facing more than two dozen charges combined in connection with a jewellery store robbery in North York. Toronto police say just after 3 p.m. on August 19, a...

1h ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

3h ago

Male worker dies after being struck by tractor trailer in North York

A male worker has died after being struck by a tractor trailer in North York. Toronto police were called to Jethro Road and Wilson Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a industrial accident. The...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Toronto police searching for 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Toronto police searching for 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins, who is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.

3h ago

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

4h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

7h ago

2:25
Edmonton police arrest suspects in distraction theft crime ring

Edmonton police warned the public about distraction thefts in the city in recent months, releasing photos of three people charged with theft under $5,000 and three more wanted suspects.

6h ago

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

21h ago

More Videos