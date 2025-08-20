The Toronto Blue Jays will be without a key part of the lineup for their final game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to miss his second game in a row due to hamstring inflammation after leaving the game on Monday and not playing Tuesday. He’s been listed as day-to-day.

Ty France will take Guerrero’s spot at first base and will be batting sixth.

Manager John Schneider told reporters after Tuesday’s 7-3 win over the Pirates that while the slugger was feeling better, they will likely keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale to give him an extended opportunity to recover. The Blue Jays have an off-day on Thursday before beginning a series against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The injury initially occurred in the bottom of the third inning on Monday, when Guerrero made an impressive stretch in the third inning, doing the splits on a Bo Bichette throw to save a run and record the final out.

Guerrero came back out in the bottom of the fourth and recorded two more putouts.

Guerrero, like the first-place Blue Jays, has reached top form this season, recording a .298/.396/.498 slash line on the season with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs. He entered play Monday with a 1.118 OPS and six homers through 15 games in August.

Chris Bassitt takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. The Pirates will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET live on Sportsnet.