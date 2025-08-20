Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to miss second game with hamstring inflammation

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs after hitting a double to score Nathan Lukes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday, July 25, 2025, in Detroit. (Ryan Sun/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted August 20, 2025 10:51 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without a key part of the lineup for their final game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to miss his second game in a row due to hamstring inflammation after leaving the game on Monday and not playing Tuesday. He’s been listed as day-to-day.

Ty France will take Guerrero’s spot at first base and will be batting sixth.

Manager John Schneider told reporters after Tuesday’s 7-3 win over the Pirates that while the slugger was feeling better, they will likely keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale to give him an extended opportunity to recover. The Blue Jays have an off-day on Thursday before beginning a series against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The injury initially occurred in the bottom of the third inning on Monday, when Guerrero made an impressive stretch in the third inning, doing the splits on a Bo Bichette throw to save a run and record the final out.

Guerrero came back out in the bottom of the fourth and recorded two more putouts.

Guerrero, like the first-place Blue Jays, has reached top form this season, recording a .298/.396/.498 slash line on the season with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs. He entered play Monday with a 1.118 OPS and six homers through 15 games in August.

Chris Bassitt takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. The Pirates will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET live on Sportsnet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

Man dead, another injured after gunfire erupts inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bayhampton Drive, near...

24m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

23m ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

3h ago

Top Stories

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

Man dead, another injured after gunfire erupts inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead and a second man injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bayhampton Drive, near...

24m ago

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

23m ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

14h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

20h ago

5:14
Air Canada traveller stranded in China unsure when she'll return home amid strike

Breakfast Television producer Bonnie Guan says her return flight home to Canada from China has been cancelled amid Air Canada's strike, and despite a tentative agreement reached by the union, she's still unsure when she will be able to return home.
3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.
1:18
Poilievre wins Alberta by-election 

The leader of the Conservative Party is headed back to Ottawa, claiming the Battle River - Crowfoot by-election in eastern Alberta with a landslide victory. Sean Amato reports from his victory party in Camrose. 
More Videos