Max Scherzer pitched six strong innings to notch his 220th career win, and George Springer hit an early two-run home run as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run and four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. The 18-year veteran has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive starts.

The Blue Jays (74-53) built a 5-0 lead against Mitch Keller in the first two innings.

Springer hit a 423-foot shot to centre field for his 20th homer of the season in the second inning. The Blue Jays scored three runs in the first when Alejandro Kirk had an RBI single and Nathan Lukes followed with a two-run single.

Kirk added a two-run home run, his 10th, off Colin Holderman in the seventh inning to make it 7-1. The All-Star catcher finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Keller (5-12) was tagged for five runs in 3 1/3 innings after giving up six runs in four innings in a loss at National League-leading Milwaukee in his previous start last Wednesday.

The Pirates lost for the eighth time in 10 games as they fell deeper into the NL Central basement.

Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sat out because of tightness in his left hamstring. An MRI performed earlier Tuesday revealed no damage.

Manager John Schneider told reporters that while the slugger was feeling better, they will likely keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale to give him an extended opportunity to recover.

The injury occurred when Guerrero made an impressive stretch in the third inning, doing the splits on a Bo Bichette throw to save a run and record the final out.

The rubber game of the three-game series is set for Wednesday with Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.22 ERA) pitching for the Blue Jays. Johan Oviedo (0-0, 18.00) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start for the Pirates.