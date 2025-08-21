1 dead in shooting inside Scarborough Town Centre

Toronto police are investigating after someone was shot and killed at the Scarborough Town Centre. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 21, 2025 2:18 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 3:11 pm.

One person has died after being shot at Scarborough Town Centre Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough Drive just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

One person was located with injuries and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened inside the mall in what appears to be the food court area.

At this time, the mall has not been evacuated and business appears to be going on as normal.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area.

More to come

Top Stories

Air Canada to cover hotel, meal costs for passengers whose flights were cancelled

Air Canada says it is expanding its reimbursement policy for customers affected by its widespread cancellations during the recent flight attendants' strike. The airline says that in addition to refunding...

14m ago

Ontario sheds manufacturing jobs as tariff impacts felt, report says

TORONTO — Ontario's economy has recently started to feel the impact of American tariffs, shedding 38,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2025, the province's financial watchdog said Thursday in a report....

31m ago

Court monitor says it doesn't support Hudson's Bay plan to sell leases to Ruby Liu

TORONTO — The court-appointed monitor overseeing Hudson's Bay's creditor protection case says it's against landlords being forced to accept a B.C. billionaire's plan to buy more than two dozen of the...

2h ago

Billionaire David Thomson interested in buying Hudson's Bay charter, donating it

TORONTO — Two of Canada’s richest families appear poised for a battle over one of the country’s most famed documents. A holding company owned by David Thomson, the billionaire chairman of Thomson...

17m ago

