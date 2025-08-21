1 dead in shooting inside Scarborough Town Centre

One person has died after being shot at Scarborough Town Centre Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough Drive just before 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

One person was located with injuries and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened inside the mall in what appears to be the food court area.

At this time, the mall has not been evacuated and business appears to be going on as normal.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area.

More to come