New Beatles ‘Anthology’ projects will be released this fall

FILE - The Beatles, from left, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney arrive in Liverpool, England, July 10, 1964. (AP Photo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 21, 2025 12:08 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 12:16 pm.

Beatles fans will be feeling some “real love” for this: New content from the iconic band is coming this fall on screen, in music and in print.

“The Beatles Anthology” will be returning “in its ultimate form,” according to a release issued Thursday.

The famed 1995 “Anthology” music documentary, recounting the band’s journey beginning with its Liverpool roots through to its explosive stardom, has been restored and remastered, and will feature a new, ninth episode. It will stream on Disney+ beginning November 26.

The ninth episode features behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr coming together in 1994-1995 to work on the series and “reflecting on their shared life as the Beatles.” Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin who died in 2016, has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

New “Anthology” music will be released on Nov. 21. A fourth album, to be released alongside remastered versions of the first three, includes 13 previously unreleased demos, session recordings and other rare recordings.

“Anthology 4” also includes, according to the release, new mixes of the Beatles’ “Anthology”-related hit singles: “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love.” The original “Free As A Bird” music video has also been restored.

The two new mixes come alongside 2023’s “Now And Then,” the last Beatles song. (All three singles were created from home demos that John Lennon, who was killed in 1980 outside the Dakota apartment building, recorded not long before, with vocal and instrumental parts later recorded by Paul, George and Ringo.)

A 25th anniversary edition of the Beatles Anthology Book will arrive October 14. In the book, all four Beatles recall the band’s journey. They’re joined by colleagues including Neil Aspinall, George Martin, Derek Taylor and others.

“‘The Anthology’ was always about their past, but this new edition confirms its enduring place in the present and future,’” the release noted.

The “Anthology” updates come as Beatles fans ready for not one, not two, but four feature films about the band. All directed by Sam Mendes, the films each focus on one Beatle. The lead actors will be Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Starr and Harris Dickinson as Lennon.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario sheds manufacturing jobs as tariff impacts felt, report says

Ontario's financial watchdog says the province's economy has recently started to feel the impact of American tariffs, shedding 38,000 jobs. Financial accountability officer Jeffrey Novak says in a report...

13m ago

Court monitor says it doesn't support Hudson's Bay plan to sell leases to Ruby Liu

TORONTO — The court-appointed monitor overseeing Hudson's Bay's creditor protection case says it's against landlords being forced to accept a B.C. billionaire's plan to buy more than two dozen of the...

31m ago

Toronto police probe BB gun vandalism spree in North York

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for a series of mischief incidents that have left nearly a dozen vehicles damaged in North York. Since February, officers...

2h ago

Love on the Midway: Toronto woman and Ottawa man to say 'I do' at the CNE

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has always been a place where memories are made, but this year, the CNE is adding a new chapter to its storied history: a wedding in the heart of the Midway. After...

11m ago

Top Stories

Ontario sheds manufacturing jobs as tariff impacts felt, report says

Ontario's financial watchdog says the province's economy has recently started to feel the impact of American tariffs, shedding 38,000 jobs. Financial accountability officer Jeffrey Novak says in a report...

13m ago

Court monitor says it doesn't support Hudson's Bay plan to sell leases to Ruby Liu

TORONTO — The court-appointed monitor overseeing Hudson's Bay's creditor protection case says it's against landlords being forced to accept a B.C. billionaire's plan to buy more than two dozen of the...

31m ago

Toronto police probe BB gun vandalism spree in North York

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for a series of mischief incidents that have left nearly a dozen vehicles damaged in North York. Since February, officers...

2h ago

Love on the Midway: Toronto woman and Ottawa man to say 'I do' at the CNE

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has always been a place where memories are made, but this year, the CNE is adding a new chapter to its storied history: a wedding in the heart of the Midway. After...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

1h ago

2:13
Truck crashes into 'Shroomyz' dispensary in third incident in a month

A driver rammed their truck into a 'Shroomyz' magic mushroom dispensary and fled the scene in the third incident involving the dispensary in a month.

2h ago

2:09
Thornhill woman crowned Miss World Canada 2026

A Thornhill woman was crowned Miss World Canada this past weekend. Audra Brown with how she hopes her win represents "beauty with a purpose".

18h ago

1:48
One man dead, another injured in Brampton shooting

Police are calling the shooting that happened inside the home on Bayhampton Drive a targeted incident although its left neighbours hoping for answers on how this happened in a family neighbourhood, Alessandra Carneiro reports

20h ago

0:33
Toronto police searching for 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Toronto police searching for 18-year-old Bruna Fernandes Martins, who is wanted for allegedly stabbing two people.

23h ago

More Videos