Scarborough parents fighting against proposed cannabis shop near school bus stops and park

A proposed cannabis retailer near the Scarborough Town Centre is facing significant backlash from parents in the community, who say their family-friendly neighbourhood is no place for marijuana sales. Cristina Howorun has more.

By Cristina Howorun

Posted May 8, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2026 12:22 pm.

A group of Scarborough parents are fighting back against a proposed cannabis store that they say would be opening in front of a busy school bus zone.

The proposed cannabis store at 108 Corporate Drive, near Scarborough Town Centre, would join the 362 weed shops already open in Toronto. The store meets the zoning requirements, but residents hope the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will reject the application.

“Having this kind of a store, this kind of environment that it brings with it, is just something we’re all very concerned about,” said Qudsiya Siddiqui, a local parent who lives in a condo nearby.

“This is not an adult-oriented space at all. It’s a family-centred space and right across [is] the park, all of our kids, we all get together in the park and play and stuff.”

Once Siddiqui saw the application notice for a cannabis shop, she rallied other parents to send their concerns to the AGCO and also reached out to Councillor Paul Ainslie (Scarborough-Guildwood). He voiced his opposition in a letter to the AGCO asking the commission to “give due consideration to the character of the neighbourhood and the potential impact on children and families when reviewing this application.”

“Multiple school buses stop immediately in front of the proposed storefront on school days, resulting in children gathering in close proximity to the site before and after school,” continued Ainslie’s letter.

“It just makes the area feel less safe, I guess, because it will bring people in who are interested in that sort of drugs or whatever … I want to set a good example for the kids in the area, so it’s all about what they think they’re more concerned about,” added Chad, another concerned parent.

Some parents say they aren’t worried about what’s actually happening inside the store, but rather what customers could be doing afterwards, like leaving the store, walking across the street and lighting a joint.

Although smoking and vaping are prohibited in playgrounds, parents maintain they’re troubled that it could happen in the Lee Centre playground, directly across the road.

“People who bought, they said, ‘It’s a park right there. Let’s have one right there,’ and that’s how it is,” added another concerned parent.

Pot shops can’t be located within 150 metres of a school, but being close to so many bus stops and a park isn’t necessarily prohibited.

In a statement, an AGCO spokesperson said even where a proposed location meets municipal zoning and other regulatory requirements, the application can still be denied.

“A Cannabis Retail Store Authorization (CRSA) may be refused if the registrar determines that issuing the authorization would not be in the public interest … In making this determination, the registrar may consider community feedback received during the public consultation period.”

“Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you can just open it anywhere,” Siddiqui noted. “I think there should have been more consideration given to the locality and the space in the neighbourhood.”

CityNews was unable to reach the applicant behind the proposed store. The AGCO authorization process typically takes about 45 days, meaning a decision is expected by the end of the month. It may take longer if additional information is required from the applicant or a more detailed review is needed.

A group of Scarborough parents are fighting back after a cannabis shop was proposed across from a park and near school bus shops. CITYNEWS
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pellet gun fired at group outside North York synagogue; police investigating suspected hate crime

Toronto police say an arrest has been made in a late‑night shooting outside a North York synagogue after three people standing outside the building were fired upon from a passing vehicle with a pellet...

updated

42m ago

Video shows masked crew in GTA smash‑and‑grab robbery spree, Halton police lay 50-plus charges

Halton police say they have taken down a smash‑and‑grab robbery crew responsible for a string of violent jewellery store heists across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), announcing eight arrests and more...

27m ago

Hantavirus risk low in Ontario; couple asymptomatic and isolating in rural area: top doctor

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says two Ontario residents who were on a cruise ship with passengers infected with hantavirus are in good spirits and showing no symptoms, while isolating at home...

49m ago

Dozens of animals saved from overnight barn fire near Innisfil

South Simcoe Police jumped into action late Wednesday night to rescue dozens of farm animals from a burning barn near Innisfil. The owner was away from the farm when the blaze broke out, but he spotted...

3h ago

Top Stories

Pellet gun fired at group outside North York synagogue; police investigating suspected hate crime

Toronto police say an arrest has been made in a late‑night shooting outside a North York synagogue after three people standing outside the building were fired upon from a passing vehicle with a pellet...

updated

42m ago

Video shows masked crew in GTA smash‑and‑grab robbery spree, Halton police lay 50-plus charges

Halton police say they have taken down a smash‑and‑grab robbery crew responsible for a string of violent jewellery store heists across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), announcing eight arrests and more...

27m ago

Hantavirus risk low in Ontario; couple asymptomatic and isolating in rural area: top doctor

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says two Ontario residents who were on a cruise ship with passengers infected with hantavirus are in good spirits and showing no symptoms, while isolating at home...

49m ago

Dozens of animals saved from overnight barn fire near Innisfil

South Simcoe Police jumped into action late Wednesday night to rescue dozens of farm animals from a burning barn near Innisfil. The owner was away from the farm when the blaze broke out, but he spotted...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Trial underway for Liberty Village couple charged in neighbour’s murder

Testimony continues at the trial of a couple accused of murdering their own neighbour in Toronto's Liberty Village. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the courts.

19h ago

2:44
TTC and Metrolinx share details of transit plans ahead of FIFA World Cup

Toronto will play host to one of the largest sporting events in the world in just over a month, but questions remain about our transit system's ability to withstand a massive influx of visitors. Catalina Gillies now with how officials are preparing

19h ago

4:22
Cool air to remain for another week

The cool temperatures will remain in place for a least another week but there is relief on the horizon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more.

21h ago

0:41
Two 18-year-olds arrested over fatal Woodbine Mall shooting

Authorities have arrested two more men in connection with the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Chandan Jumar Raja Nandakumar outside Woodbine Mall earlier this year.

May 7, 2026 1:27 pm EST EST

0:24
Bomb threats sent to 9 Halton Region schools

Halton police say all nine Halton Region schools named in an anonymous bomb threat have been searched and cleared, with no evidence found to suggest any danger to students, staff or the public.

May 7, 2026 1:23 pm EST EST

More Videos