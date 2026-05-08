A group of Scarborough parents are fighting back against a proposed cannabis store that they say would be opening in front of a busy school bus zone.

The proposed cannabis store at 108 Corporate Drive, near Scarborough Town Centre, would join the 362 weed shops already open in Toronto. The store meets the zoning requirements, but residents hope the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will reject the application.

“Having this kind of a store, this kind of environment that it brings with it, is just something we’re all very concerned about,” said Qudsiya Siddiqui, a local parent who lives in a condo nearby.

“This is not an adult-oriented space at all. It’s a family-centred space and right across [is] the park, all of our kids, we all get together in the park and play and stuff.”

Once Siddiqui saw the application notice for a cannabis shop, she rallied other parents to send their concerns to the AGCO and also reached out to Councillor Paul Ainslie (Scarborough-Guildwood). He voiced his opposition in a letter to the AGCO asking the commission to “give due consideration to the character of the neighbourhood and the potential impact on children and families when reviewing this application.”

“Multiple school buses stop immediately in front of the proposed storefront on school days, resulting in children gathering in close proximity to the site before and after school,” continued Ainslie’s letter.

“It just makes the area feel less safe, I guess, because it will bring people in who are interested in that sort of drugs or whatever … I want to set a good example for the kids in the area, so it’s all about what they think they’re more concerned about,” added Chad, another concerned parent.

Some parents say they aren’t worried about what’s actually happening inside the store, but rather what customers could be doing afterwards, like leaving the store, walking across the street and lighting a joint.

Although smoking and vaping are prohibited in playgrounds, parents maintain they’re troubled that it could happen in the Lee Centre playground, directly across the road.

“People who bought, they said, ‘It’s a park right there. Let’s have one right there,’ and that’s how it is,” added another concerned parent.

Pot shops can’t be located within 150 metres of a school, but being close to so many bus stops and a park isn’t necessarily prohibited.

In a statement, an AGCO spokesperson said even where a proposed location meets municipal zoning and other regulatory requirements, the application can still be denied.

“A Cannabis Retail Store Authorization (CRSA) may be refused if the registrar determines that issuing the authorization would not be in the public interest … In making this determination, the registrar may consider community feedback received during the public consultation period.”

“Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you can just open it anywhere,” Siddiqui noted. “I think there should have been more consideration given to the locality and the space in the neighbourhood.”

CityNews was unable to reach the applicant behind the proposed store. The AGCO authorization process typically takes about 45 days, meaning a decision is expected by the end of the month. It may take longer if additional information is required from the applicant or a more detailed review is needed.