Toronto’s pigeon birth control program fails to take flight, flock numbers rebound

Originally in 2022, a pilot project to install feeders on buildings with birth control laced food, appears not to be working. Despite early signs of success, Toronto's top vet says recent data has shown flock numbers returning to their previous size.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 21, 2025 6:05 am.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 6:10 am.

A pilot program launched in 2022 to humanely control Toronto’s pigeon population through birth control-laced food is proving to be less effective than anticipated, with recent data showing flock sizes have returned to their previous levels. Despite initial signs of success, the city’s top veterinarian has indicated that the program is not achieving its desired long-term impact.

The innovative project, which began as a trial, involves specialized feeders installed on buildings that dispense food containing OvoControl, a contraceptive for birds. The goal was to curb Toronto’s pigeon population by 50 per cent without resorting to more drastic measures.

Early observations of the program seemed promising, leading to its expansion in late 2024 with the installation of additional feeders in areas with large pigeon populations, including Nathan Phillips Square.

However, Toronto’s top veterinarian stated that the latest data reveal a resurgence in pigeon numbers, dashing hopes for a straightforward solution to the city’s long-standing pigeon predicament.

“It didn’t go as well as we had hoped,” said Dr. Esther Attard with Toronto Animal Services. “Initially, we saw a decrease, and then we didn’t. In the first six months, we saw some good data, and then we saw data kind of go all over the place.”

While an official report from the City of Toronto detailing the specific reasons for the program’s apparent shortcomings is still pending, experts suggest several factors could be at play. One significant challenge with contraceptive-laced food is ensuring the pigeons consistently consume the required dosage for it to be effective.

Human bird feeders are part of the problem

The widespread and often illegal practice of public feeding of pigeons can undermine the program’s success by providing an alternative food source and reducing the likelihood of the birds consuming the medicated bait. Toronto has a bylaw that prohibits the feeding of pigeons, but it is frequently ignored.

“The pigeons are a people problem,” said Erika Wilson of The Pigeon Nest. “They are overpopulated because of pigeon fanciers releasing countless domestic birds, losing hundreds of them a year, and then integrating them into the flocks.”

The city is expected to continue its evaluation of the program to determine the next steps. Whether this will involve modifications to the existing strategy or the exploration of alternative humane control measures remains to be seen.

“In 2025, staff are continuing the program over the next year at three locations, with improvements based on lessons learned from the pilot,” the city stated in a news release.

The city does not have an estimate for the number of pigeons in Toronto, but it does know that they mate as a monogamous pair and can produce 12 offspring per year.

