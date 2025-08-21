Subway service resumes on Line 1 following mechanical issue

The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and King stations following a mechanical issue.

The transit agency first posted about the issue on X just after 9 a.m. At that time, the closure extended to Union.

Shuttle buses were not running between the stations.

The TTC suggested riders get on an east/west streetcar to get downtown and then connect to the University side of Line 1.

Service resumed just before 10 a.m.