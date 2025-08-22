‘We may go on a property tax strike’: Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street.

Duncan Weenen, who is leading the charge, has called Thora Avenue home for 12 years.

“At that time this was a nice, calm, quiet residential neighbourhood,” Weenen said.

But he says that all changed when construction of a large storage facility began.

“Since this construction site has been approved and permitted the way it has been, we have no longer received our property standards for cleanliness, traffic safety and noise.”

He and some of his neighbours have been raising complaints to city staff and recently had a victory. A noise exemption permit, allowing crews to work beyond the hours permitted for construction noise, was revoked based on complaints the city received.

“That was a win for us but we’re still seeing the same problems,” Weenen said. “It starts around 5:45 in the morning with giant trucks rolling down the street, air brakes and engine brakes and all manner of noise associated with that and then your general sounds of metal building construction, which we feel is violating city bylaws and noise ordinances.”

Weenen and some of his neighbours began organizing protests outside the construction site. During one recent gathering, they blocked the entrance to the site on their street one early morning.

“This was during the time, according to the bylaw, they were not supposed to be working,” he said. “We did demonstrate in front of the gate requesting that they use other gates since there are three other accessible gates that they could be using and not only this one. That lasted for about two hours and then we were told to move and we moved.”

Weenen says he represents several homeowners on the street who share the same concerns about the project.

“Heavy trucks park on the street leaving only one lane for traffic going both ways,” said Weenen’s neighbour, Scott Durner. “I never let my child play in the front yard and have made this a larger priority since construction began,” added another neighbour who asked to remain anonymous.

Speakers Corner reached out to the development company tasked with building the storage facility but did not yet hear back.

Not everyone who lives here is opposed to the construction.

“It’s temporary and these crews are just doing their job,” a property owner on the street told CityNews. “They got the city approvals for this building and this street already has car repair shops so it’s mixed use, residents who live here should know that.”

As for the complaints lodged by residents here, City staff say they’re taking them seriously.

“We are actively investigating complaints that construction work may be continuing outside of approved hours. As this investigation is ongoing, no further comment can be provided at this time,” a city spokesperson told CityNews.

Residents have also contacted their ward councillor, Parthi Kandavel, who was quick to point out the plans for this project were approved before he was elected to office.

“Over the past several weeks, my office has been actively engaged with residents, City staff, and contractors to address these concerns and ensure the impacts on the community are minimized,” Kandavel said.

“Additionally, we escalated concerns about dust and cleanliness directly with the appropriate City divisions to ensure that roadways are cleaned and maintained on a regular basis.”

But Weenen and others, frustrated with what they call a lack of support from the city, say if they don’t see changes soon, some of them are considering a property tax strike.

“Until our property standards can be met and maintained,” Weenen said.

While any homeowner can stop paying property taxes, Sarfaraz Khan, a real estate lawyer with Khan Law, says all other options should be exhausted first.

“It’s a good attempt at a protest, but in the long run, those taxes are not going to go away,” Khan said. “One way or another, you’re going to have to pay them and not only that, you’ll have to worry about penalties and interest.”

He said property owners could take the issue to courts, which would be a costly and lengthy battle.

“You have to get cited or charged, and then you have to hire a lawyer, then you have to go in front of a judge,” he said. “The best option is to continue reaching out to the city and your councillors.”

City staff are echoing those comments.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to continue paying property taxes while the issue is being addressed.”

But Weenen remains determined and says — if he doesn’t see results — he may go that extra step.

“There’s a covenant that exists between property taxpayers and the people that we pay property taxes to. If we pay our taxes, we get minimum property standards and if they’re not achieved, then something must be done.”

