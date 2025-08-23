Toronto police seek suspect in assault investigation

A man wanted in an assault investigation downtown Toronto. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted August 23, 2025 10:43 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 10:51 pm.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to an assault investigation downtown.

Officers were called to the Yonge Street and Dundas street West area around 5 p.m. on June 12 after reports of an assault.

Investigators say the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute. Then, the suspect assaulted the victim and fled the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as five-foot-eleven to six-foot-one, between 25 to 30 yeard old with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three injured, four in custody after shooting in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are injured and four are in custody after an early morning shooting in Caledon.  Officers were called to a residence on Finnerty Side Road after reports of...

13m ago

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of new antiair missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of two types of new antiair missiles, state media said Sunday, displaying his expanding military capabilities as the...

1h ago

Sankofa Square officially opens in Toronto

Thousands of people showed up to celebrate the grand opening of Sankofa Square in Toronto, after it was officially renamed from Yonge-Dundas Square in December 2023. Calls to rename Dundas Street and...

49m ago

19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

Police have identified a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough...

5h ago

Top Stories

Three injured, four in custody after shooting in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are injured and four are in custody after an early morning shooting in Caledon.  Officers were called to a residence on Finnerty Side Road after reports of...

13m ago

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of new antiair missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of two types of new antiair missiles, state media said Sunday, displaying his expanding military capabilities as the...

1h ago

Sankofa Square officially opens in Toronto

Thousands of people showed up to celebrate the grand opening of Sankofa Square in Toronto, after it was officially renamed from Yonge-Dundas Square in December 2023. Calls to rename Dundas Street and...

49m ago

19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound inside washroom at Scarborough Town Centre

Police have identified a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a washroom at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the shopping centre at 300 Borough...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Family survives massive Georgetown house fire thanks to quick-acting neighbours

A massive housefire completely gutted one home, and damaged two adjacent homes in Georgetown. As Jazan Grewal reports, thanks to the heroic efforts of some quick-thinking neighbours, four lives were saved.

23h ago

1:43
Senior stabbed by teen inside Scarborough home

A woman in her 80’s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed by a teen girl. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

23h ago

2:36
Air quality on line 2 fall short according to student study

The TTC doesn't smell great at the best of times, but the findings from some new research into the air quality underground is cause for concern. Beverly Andrews with the data from line 2 and what it means for riders and workers. 
2:39
FanExpo Canada returns for its 30th year

Toronto is bursting with capes, lightsabers and a whole lot of fandom this weekend as FanExpo returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for its 30th year. CityNews' Catalina Gillies was there to take in all the action.

1:18
Neighbours save family out of burning house in Georgetown

The family of a home in Georgetown, Ontario are lucky to be alive after their house was engulfed in flames but with the quick thinking of their neighbours only one person was left with minor injuries.

More Videos