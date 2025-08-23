Toronto police seek suspect in assault investigation

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to an assault investigation downtown.

Officers were called to the Yonge Street and Dundas street West area around 5 p.m. on June 12 after reports of an assault.

Investigators say the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute. Then, the suspect assaulted the victim and fled the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as five-foot-eleven to six-foot-one, between 25 to 30 yeard old with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.