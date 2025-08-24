Little legs, big dreams: More than 100 teams compete in Lithuania’s international Corgi race

Corgis race during a international event Corgi Race Vilnius 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

By Liudas Dapkus, The Associated Press

Posted August 24, 2025 5:52 am.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 7:56 am.

VILNIUS (AP) — Cute and adorable Welsh corgis, widely known for their association with the British royal family, are in fact a breed of passionate racers.

That’s at least according to the 120 teams from around Europe taking part in the Corgi Race Vilnius, in Lithuania’s capital, which drew an international bunch of furballs and their owners from countries including Poland, Latvia, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Thousands of Lithuanians gathered in the capital’s largest park on Saturday and Sunday to watch the events — a solo sprint, a contest for the “mightiest voice,” costume challenges, and group racing.

The event is set to culminate on Sunday with the so-called World Corgi Meetup, where dogs in Lithuania will be connected via a live broadcast with their peers in the United States, Ireland and Poland.

“This is so much fun and great emotion for the entire family, something bright that many people are craving for these days,” said retired teacher Janina Stoniene, who attended the race with her three grandchildren. The children said they admired the costume challenge as dogs were dressed in eye-catching outfits like Batman, a princess or an airplane.

A corgi named Amigo, sporting a factory-themed costume complete with two tiny chimneys and “Fur Factory” lettering, was named the proud winner of that contest.

Another called Mango, whose owners are from Lithuania, was the champion of the solo race.

“So this is a mango, like a fruit mango, and we are participating (for the) second time in Corgi Race 2025,” said Ignas Klimaika, a proud Corgi lover from Vilnius. “Last year we didn’t manage to end the race perfectly. We had a really good training. We had trained every day, but this year we decided we just go without training, just to participate, just to enjoy all the lots of corgis,” he said.

But this year, Mango won the racing competition, while his owners screamed and waved to try to inspire him to triumph.

“He knows what he did and he’s really proud of himself,” said Ignas, who is already planning for 2026.

Liudas Dapkus, The Associated Press





Top Stories

CP NewsAlert: Carney not ruling out Canadian troops on ground in Ukraine

KYIV — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is not ruling out putting Canadian troops on the ground in Ukraine as part of an eventual security guarantee against Russia. Carney made the comments at a joint...

12m ago

2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries. Investigators were called about three men fighting outside...

32m ago

Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues,...

1h ago

Drones, armoured vehicles part of Canada's $2B military aid package for Ukraine

WARSAW — Prime Minister Mark Carney says drones, armoured vehicles and other munitions are headed to Ukraine as part of a $2-billion military aid package. Carney first announced the funds in June...

1h ago

