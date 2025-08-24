Ottawa Pride parade cancelled due to pro-Palestinian protesters

Parade grand marshal Fae Johnstone calls out chants through a megaphone during the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 24, 2025 5:07 pm.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 5:53 pm.

OTTAWA — Ottawa’s annual Pride parade was cancelled Sunday after being disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

A group called Queers for Palestine – Ottawa had organized a rally to coincide with the Pride parade.

Elected officials and other groups boycotted last year’s parade after Capital Pride released a statement expressing solidarity with Palestinians, but the statement has since been removed from the organization’s website.

A video posted online today shows a protester calling for Capital Pride to recommit to solidarity with the pro-Palestinian cause and for elected officials who boycotted last year’s parade to apologize.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who attended Sunday’s parade, says it was “deeply regrettable” that the group of activists chose to block the event.

Capital Pride announced the cancellation of the parade, which was scheduled to travel past Parliament Hill, shortly before 3 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

New poll finds Conservative support slightly ahead of Liberals for first time in months

A new survey shows that for the first time since the election, the Conservative Party has pulled ahead of the Liberals when it comes to national voter intention. The Abacus Data poll conducted last...

5h ago

E-bike rider seriously injured in Mississauga collision

An E-bike rider in Mississauga was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries on Sunday. Peel Regional Police say the collision took place in the Dundas Street West and Wolfedale Road area just...

42m ago

Cyclist dies from injuries after being struck in Oakville

A 67-year-old cyclist from Burlington has died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville last week. Police in Halton Region say just before noon on August 19, the man was riding westbound on Rebecca...

4h ago

Inflation, commutes and cross-border tensions loom over campus life for some students

As post-secondary students head back to school in September, some say the everyday challenges of campus life are only amplified by a cost-of-living crisis, societal pressures and an increasingly fractured...

9h ago

