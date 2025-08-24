Ottawa Pride parade cancelled due to pro-Palestinian protesters

OTTAWA — Ottawa’s annual Pride parade was cancelled Sunday after being disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

A group called Queers for Palestine – Ottawa had organized a rally to coincide with the Pride parade.

Elected officials and other groups boycotted last year’s parade after Capital Pride released a statement expressing solidarity with Palestinians, but the statement has since been removed from the organization’s website.

A video posted online today shows a protester calling for Capital Pride to recommit to solidarity with the pro-Palestinian cause and for elected officials who boycotted last year’s parade to apologize.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who attended Sunday’s parade, says it was “deeply regrettable” that the group of activists chose to block the event.

Capital Pride announced the cancellation of the parade, which was scheduled to travel past Parliament Hill, shortly before 3 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press