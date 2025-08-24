‘Sopranos’ star Jerry Adler, Broadway backstage vet turned late-in-life actor, dies at 96

FILE - Actor Jerry Adler arrives for the funeral service of James Gandolfini, star of "The Sopranos," in New York's the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, Thursday, June 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

By Mallika Sen, The Associated Press

Posted August 24, 2025 9:08 am.

Last Updated August 24, 2025 9:40 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Adler, who spent decades behind-the-scenes of storied Broadway productions before pivoting to acting in his 60s, has died at 96.

Adler died Saturday, according to a brief family announcement confirmed by the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York.

Among Adler’s acting credits are “The Sopranos,” on which he played Tony Soprano adviser Hesh Rabkin across all six seasons, and “The Good Wife,” where he played law partner Howard Lyman. But before Adler had ever stepped in front of a film or television camera, he had 53 Broadway productions to his name — all behind the scenes, serving as a stage manager, producer or director.

He hailed from an entertainment family with deep roots in Jewish and Yiddish theater, as he told the Jewish Ledger in 2014. His father, Philip Adler, was a general manager for the famed Group Theatre and Broadway productions, and his cousin Stella Adler was a legendary acting teacher.

“I’m a creature of nepotism,” Adler told TheaterMania in 2015. “I got my first job when I was at Syracuse University and my father, the general manager of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, called me (because) there was an opening for an assistant stage manager. I skipped school.”

After a long theater career, which included the original production of “My Fair Lady” and working with the likes of Marlene Dietrich, Julie Andrews and Richard Burton, among many others, Adler left Broadway during its 1980s slump. He moved to California, where he worked on television productions like the soap opera “Santa Barbara.”

“I was really getting into the twilight of a mediocre career,” he told The New York Times in 1992.

But the retirement he was contemplating was staved off when Donna Isaacson, the casting director for “The Public Eye” and a longtime friend of one of Adler’s daughters, had a hunch about how to cast a hard-to-fill role, as The New York Times reported then. Adler had been on the other side of auditions, and, curious to experience how actors felt, agreed to try out. Director Howard Franklin, who auditioned dozens of actors for the role of a newspaper columnist in the Joe Pesci-starring film, had “chills” when Adler read for the part, the newspaper reported.

So began an acting career that had him working consistently in front of the camera for more than 30 years. An early role on the David Chase-written “Northern Exposure” paved the way for his time on a future Chase project, “The Sopranos.”

“When David was going to do the pilot for ‘The Sopranos’ he called and asked me if I would do a cameo of Hesh. It was just supposed to be a one-shot,” he told Forward in 2015. “But when they picked up the show they liked the character, and I would come on every fourth week.”

Films included Woody Allen’s “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” but Adler was perhaps best known for his television work. Those credits included stints on “Rescue Me,” “Mad About You,” “Transparent” and guest spots on shows ranging from “The West Wing” to “Broad City.”

He even returned to Broadway, this time onstage, in Elaine May’s “Taller Than a Dwarf” in 2000. In 2015, he appeared in Larry David’s writing and acting stage debut, “Fish in the Dark.”

“I do it because I really enjoy it. I think retirement is a road to nowhere,” Adler told Forward, on the subject of the play. “I wouldn’t know what to do if I were retired. I guess if nobody calls anymore, that’s when I’ll be retired. Meanwhile this is great.”

Adler published a memoir, “Too Funny for Words: Backstage Tales from Broadway, Television and the Movies,” last year. “I’m ready to go at a moment’s notice,” he told CT Insider then, when asked if he’d take more acting roles. In recent years, he and his wife, Joan Laxman, relocated from Connecticut back to his hometown of New York.

For Adler, who once thought he was “too goofy-looking” to act, seeing himself on screen was odd, at least initially. And in multiple interviews with various outlets, he expressed how strange it was to be recognized by the public after spending so many years working behind the scenes. There was at least one advantage to being preserved on film, though, as he told The New York Times back in 1992.

“I’m immortal,” he said.

Mallika Sen, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries. Investigators were called about three men fighting outside...

3h ago

Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues,...

3h ago

In Kyiv, Carney not ruling out Canadian troops in Ukraine if peace deal reached

KYIV — During a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney did not rule out putting Canadian troops on the ground in Ukraine as part of an eventual security guarantee...

32m ago

Businesses put at risk when employees use unauthorized AI tools at work

An artificial intelligence chatbot could help quickly clean up your presentation moments before an important board meeting. But those quick AI fixes can become a liability for the higher-ups you're trying...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 men wanted after early morning stabbing in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men in connection with an early morning stabbing in North York that has left one man with serious injuries. Investigators were called about three men fighting outside...

3h ago

Man recovering after early morning shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is recovering following an early morning shooting in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to Old Finch Avenue and Harvest Moon Drive, near Morningside and Finch avenues,...

3h ago

In Kyiv, Carney not ruling out Canadian troops in Ukraine if peace deal reached

KYIV — During a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney did not rule out putting Canadian troops on the ground in Ukraine as part of an eventual security guarantee...

32m ago

Businesses put at risk when employees use unauthorized AI tools at work

An artificial intelligence chatbot could help quickly clean up your presentation moments before an important board meeting. But those quick AI fixes can become a liability for the higher-ups you're trying...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Toronto celebrates the grand opening of Sankofa Square

Saturday marked the official grand opening of 'Sankofa Square'. Karling Donoghue spoke with members of Toronto's Ghanaian community about what the re-naming and revitalization of the city hub means for them.

17h ago

2:23
Family survives massive Georgetown house fire thanks to quick-acting neighbours

A massive housefire completely gutted one home, and damaged two adjacent homes in Georgetown. As Jazan Grewal reports, thanks to the heroic efforts of some quick-thinking neighbours, four lives were saved.
1:43
Senior stabbed by teen inside Scarborough home

A woman in her 80’s is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed by a teen girl. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:36
Air quality on line 2 fall short according to student study

The TTC doesn't smell great at the best of times, but the findings from some new research into the air quality underground is cause for concern. Beverly Andrews with the data from line 2 and what it means for riders and workers. 
2:39
FanExpo Canada returns for its 30th year

Toronto is bursting with capes, lightsabers and a whole lot of fandom this weekend as FanExpo returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for its 30th year. CityNews' Catalina Gillies was there to take in all the action.

More Videos