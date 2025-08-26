Accidental overdose death leads to manslaughter charge for suspected drug dealer: York police

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 26, 2025 11:06 am.

A man who allegedly sold drugs to a male who later died from an accidental overdose after consuming them has been charged with manslaughter by York Regional Police.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, officers responded to a call about a male without vital signs at a residence in the Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive area of Vaughan.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death was later ruled an accidental overdose by the coroner.

Following an investigation, police say they were able to identify and arrest a suspect believed responsible for selling drugs to the male, and to others, in York Region.

On Aug. 21, 2025, officers arrested Farzam Jafari Roudsari, 29, of Georgina, and charged him with manslaughter and various drug-related offences.

Investigators say the accused was on probation at the time for unrelated offences, and was also charged with breaching his probation.

