Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz shake hands following a joint media availability at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 26, 2025 4:35 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2025 7:40 am.

Canada has signed a critical minerals partnership with Germany that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects as Ottawa works to boost development and exports to Europe.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said for too long, key Canadian minerals such as nickel and cobalt have gone underdeveloped while China and Russia dominate the global critical minerals market.

He said Germany has become a leader in Europe with efforts to diversify away from China and Russia.

“Canada can play a role in accelerating that diversification for Germany, and for Europe,” Carney said.

“These issues are only going to become more important. There’s likely to be a fourfold increase in the demand for critical minerals and minerals over the course of the next decade.”

Carney made the comments at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where Carney said the two countries also aim to closely co-operate in energy, including on liquefied natural gas and hydrogen energy.

Nothing in the document is legally binding or binds Canada financially; it is designed to promote and encourage new cooperative efforts.

Carney said there’s a “huge range of immediate opportunities” around critical minerals and LNG.

The prime minister said Ottawa plans to formally announce new investments in port infrastructure in the next two weeks, and pointed to port upgrades in Montreal and Churchill, Man. that will help exports of energy and mineral products.

Both countries tapped senior bureaucrats as special envoys to advance the new mining partnership. Canada’s point-person will be Isabella Chan, senior assistant deputy minister for the lands and minerals sector at Natural Resources Canada, while Germany appointed Matthias Koehler, its deputy director general of raw minerals policy.

When the prime minister met with Merz in private earlier Tuesday, the two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine.

They agreed that no decisions about the war-torn country’s future should be made without Ukraine on board, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

With files from Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'System is not built for them:' Advocates call for new strategy to address Toronto youth homelessness

Advocates are calling for a new strategy to address youth homelessness in Toronto as city leaders met Monday to discuss the growing number of young people living on the streets. More than 100 young...

9h ago

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Burlington intersection for hours

A motorcyclist is dead following a high-speed crash that sent debris flying into multiple vehicles at a Burlington intersection Monday night, Halton police say. The collision happened just before 9...

2h ago

Brampton lawyer accused of defrauding more than $3M, police say

Investigators in Peel Region are appealing to the public for any information regarding the business dealings of a Brampton lawyer who is accused of defrauding millions of dollars, authorities allege. According...

12h ago

Kirk, Gimenez hit home runs to power Blue Jays to 10-4 rout of Twins

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in Toronto's four-run first inning to help power the Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho drove in...

2h ago

Top Stories

'System is not built for them:' Advocates call for new strategy to address Toronto youth homelessness

Advocates are calling for a new strategy to address youth homelessness in Toronto as city leaders met Monday to discuss the growing number of young people living on the streets. More than 100 young...

9h ago

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Burlington intersection for hours

A motorcyclist is dead following a high-speed crash that sent debris flying into multiple vehicles at a Burlington intersection Monday night, Halton police say. The collision happened just before 9...

2h ago

Brampton lawyer accused of defrauding more than $3M, police say

Investigators in Peel Region are appealing to the public for any information regarding the business dealings of a Brampton lawyer who is accused of defrauding millions of dollars, authorities allege. According...

12h ago

Kirk, Gimenez hit home runs to power Blue Jays to 10-4 rout of Twins

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in Toronto's four-run first inning to help power the Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho drove in...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Advocates call for dedicated youth homelessness strategy in Toronto

More than 100 youth along with dozens of stakeholders gathered in Toronto for a summit on youth homelessness in the city. Erica Natividad with the alarming numbers and why leaders say the city needs a dedicated strategy to address the crisis.

11h ago

2:26
Cool and breezy for the rest of the week

The cooler temperatures will continue through the week with chances of showers on Tuesday and Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:06
Teen driver denied bail in fatal Whitchurch-Stouffville crash this month

An 18-year old-charged with dangerous driving in connection to a fatal crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville this month has been denied bail. Afua Baah has more on the court ruling and reaction from the victim's family.

12h ago

2:28
Backlash grows after education minister threatens to eliminate school trustees

Growing backlash after Ontario's education minister threatened to eliminate elected trustees and take over school boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, educators are calling it a political power grab.

13h ago

2:37
Search continues for missing jet ski rider at Bluffers Beach

What began as a frantic open water search and rescue is looking more like a recovery effort with each passing hour as crews remained on Lake Ontario on Monday, searching for a man who fell off a jet ski on Sunday, Alessandra Carneiro reports

13h ago

More Videos