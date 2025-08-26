Canada Post reports $407 million Q2 loss as parcel volume suffers

A Canada Post delivery truck is photographed in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 26, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2025 11:29 am.

Canada Post reported at a loss before tax of $407 million in its second quarter as its parcels business fell due to labour uncertainty.

The company says the loss compares with a profit before tax of $46 million in the same period a year earlier when its results were helped by the sale of SCI and Innovapost.

Canada Post is in a fresh round of contract talks with 55,000 postal workers after the employees rejected an offer by the company in a government-ordered vote earlier this year.

It has warned the postal service is bleeding millions of dollars in business daily tied to uncertainty around its collective bargaining.

The company said its mail volume increased in the quarter, but it was largely driven by one-time federal election mailings, while parcels declined sharply as customers chose other carriers due to the labour uncertainty.

Purolator, which is also owned in part by the Canada Post Group of Companies, earned a profit before tax of $82 million in the second quarter, compared with a profit before tax of $81 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Accidental overdose death leads to manslaughter charge for suspected drug dealer: York police

A man who allegedly sold drugs to a male who later died from an accidental overdose after consuming them has been charged with manslaughter by York Regional Police. On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, officers...

36m ago

Search continues for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

2h ago

Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Canada signed a critical minerals partnership with Germany on Tuesday that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects as Ottawa works to boost development and exports to Europe. Prime...

2h ago

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Burlington intersection for hours

A motorcyclist is dead following a high-speed crash that sent debris flying into multiple vehicles at a Burlington intersection Monday night, Halton police say. The collision happened just before 9...

5h ago

Top Stories

Accidental overdose death leads to manslaughter charge for suspected drug dealer: York police

A man who allegedly sold drugs to a male who later died from an accidental overdose after consuming them has been charged with manslaughter by York Regional Police. On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, officers...

36m ago

Search continues for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

2h ago

Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Canada signed a critical minerals partnership with Germany on Tuesday that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects as Ottawa works to boost development and exports to Europe. Prime...

2h ago

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Burlington intersection for hours

A motorcyclist is dead following a high-speed crash that sent debris flying into multiple vehicles at a Burlington intersection Monday night, Halton police say. The collision happened just before 9...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Truck crashes into magic mushroom dispensary amid similar incidents

Toronto police are investigation whether a truck crashing into a magic mushroom dispensary in Scarborough is linked to several other similar incidents that have occurred across the city.

46m ago

2:40
Advocates call for dedicated youth homelessness strategy in Toronto

More than 100 youth along with dozens of stakeholders gathered in Toronto for a summit on youth homelessness in the city. Erica Natividad with the alarming numbers and why leaders say the city needs a dedicated strategy to address the crisis.

14h ago

2:26
Cool and breezy for the rest of the week

The cooler temperatures will continue through the week with chances of showers on Tuesday and Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:06
Teen driver denied bail in fatal Whitchurch-Stouffville crash this month

An 18-year old-charged with dangerous driving in connection to a fatal crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville this month has been denied bail. Afua Baah has more on the court ruling and reaction from the victim's family.

15h ago

2:28
Backlash grows after education minister threatens to eliminate school trustees

Growing backlash after Ontario's education minister threatened to eliminate elected trustees and take over school boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, educators are calling it a political power grab.

16h ago

More Videos