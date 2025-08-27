Negotiations resume between postal workers and Canada Post: union

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post are returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday following a delay in mediated talks.

CUPW, which represents 55,000 postal workers, said it reached out to the Crown corporation through federal mediators to schedule the meeting.

The union said the negotiating committees will “provide answers to a series of questions that Canada Post asked after reviewing our comprehensive offers tabled on August 20.”

“We should point out that during our time away from the table, CPC should have been working on revising their proposals to address our two offers,” the union stated in an update.

The union added that it is maintaining its national ban on overtime.

The rescheduled meeting comes after a planned meeting between the two sides was called off earlier this week.

At the time, the union said Canada Post cancelled the meeting because the corporation needed more time to review the union’s latest global offers.

At the start of August, the union rejected Canada Post’s latest offers in a majority vote, saying the offers did not meet member needs.

On Tuesday, Canada Post reported a loss before tax of $407 million in its second quarter as its parcels business fell amid the labour uncertainty.