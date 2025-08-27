Carney tours Latvian military base to wrap up European trip

Prime Minister Mark Carney checks out an Orion-H9 Counter-UAS, a directional drone disruptor, as he visits a vehicle display at the Adazi Military base in Adazi, Latvia on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2025 6:26 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2025 6:58 am.

ĀDAŽI — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Latvia this morning visiting troops stationed as part of Canada’s largest overseas mission.

Latvia is home to Operation Reassurance, a multi-national deployment of troops meant to deter against Russian aggression in Europe’s eastern flank.

Canada is the lead nation of the deployment with roughly 2,000 troops deployed.

Carney told troops at the Ādaži Military Base that the need for Operation Reassurance has only intensified since Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The prime minister announced Tuesday that he’s extending Operation Reassurance for another three years through to 2029.

Carney toured the barracks and other installations at the base with soldiers demonstrating how they use drones, tanks and other equipment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 teens, 1 adult sent to hospital after serious collision in Hamilton

Emergency crews were called to a serious collision in Hamilton on Tuesday that sent six teens and one adult to a hospital with various injuries. According to investigators, the crash happened just before...

34m ago

Small businesses brace for higher costs as U.S. ends shipping-fee exemption

As the latest change to the Canada-U.S. trade relationship is about to take effect, Melissa Caracas Le-Fort is facing a deadline of her own. After Caracas Le-Fort announced on social media mid-August...

1h ago

Workout substances can be harmful to some adolescents, survey of pediatricians says

TORONTO — Researchers say pediatricians, family doctors and parents need to learn more about what kind of performance-enhancing substances kids are using when they work out or play sports. Seventeen...

1h ago

Toronto man, 75, who went missing for days found in good health: police

Toronto police have located an elderly man who went missing over the weekend. Officers say 75-year-old Edward disappeared on Saturday, August 23, from the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

Top Stories

6 teens, 1 adult sent to hospital after serious collision in Hamilton

Emergency crews were called to a serious collision in Hamilton on Tuesday that sent six teens and one adult to a hospital with various injuries. According to investigators, the crash happened just before...

34m ago

Small businesses brace for higher costs as U.S. ends shipping-fee exemption

As the latest change to the Canada-U.S. trade relationship is about to take effect, Melissa Caracas Le-Fort is facing a deadline of her own. After Caracas Le-Fort announced on social media mid-August...

1h ago

Workout substances can be harmful to some adolescents, survey of pediatricians says

TORONTO — Researchers say pediatricians, family doctors and parents need to learn more about what kind of performance-enhancing substances kids are using when they work out or play sports. Seventeen...

1h ago

Toronto man, 75, who went missing for days found in good health: police

Toronto police have located an elderly man who went missing over the weekend. Officers say 75-year-old Edward disappeared on Saturday, August 23, from the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Seasonal temperatures return for the long weekend

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return ahead of the long weekend before a small dip on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Global popstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce are officially tying the knot, the singer revealed in a social media post.

17h ago

1:04
Search for missing jet skier in Bluffer's Beach marks day two

Crews continue onto the second day of their search for a missing jet skier who fell into the water of Bluffer's Park Beach on Sunday evening.

18h ago

5:31
Man charged with deaths and dismemberment of two men knew victims: Barrie police

Barrie police provided a timeline and details of their investigation into the deaths and dismemberment of two men, as the suspect has been arrested and facing several charges.

20h ago

2:40
Advocates call for dedicated youth homelessness strategy in Toronto

More than 100 youth along with dozens of stakeholders gathered in Toronto for a summit on youth homelessness in the city. Erica Natividad with the alarming numbers and why leaders say the city needs a dedicated strategy to address the crisis.
More Videos