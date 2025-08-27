Carney tours Latvian military base to wrap up European trip

ĀDAŽI — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Latvia this morning visiting troops stationed as part of Canada’s largest overseas mission.

Latvia is home to Operation Reassurance, a multi-national deployment of troops meant to deter against Russian aggression in Europe’s eastern flank.

Canada is the lead nation of the deployment with roughly 2,000 troops deployed.

Carney told troops at the Ādaži Military Base that the need for Operation Reassurance has only intensified since Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The prime minister announced Tuesday that he’s extending Operation Reassurance for another three years through to 2029.

Carney toured the barracks and other installations at the base with soldiers demonstrating how they use drones, tanks and other equipment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press