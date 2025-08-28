How two Filipino Canadians’ vision spearheaded Toronto’s ‘first cinematic drone show’ 

A colourful scene in Toronto’s skyline Tuesday night, not with fireworks, but with hundreds of synchronized drones dancing above the city.

The Origin of Light, billed as the city’s first cinematic drone show, was led by two Filipino Canadians hoping to position Toronto as the next global leader in immersive drone shows.

“I don’t think we get enough credit for the amount of talent we have in this city,” said Lianne Baron, co-creator of The Origin of Light and founder of Portal Nine Experiences. “This is a universal story, something we’d love to take around the world, and we’re already planning to do so.”

Partnered with a 15-piece live orchestra behind a holographic stage, over 450 drones lifted off in unison at Fort York National Historic Site, forming luminous patterns from a beating heart to an infinity sign, combining technology with storytelling.

“Technically, it’s something that hasn’t been done yet; we’re trying to do two shows within a one-hour window,” explained Illumin Drone Shows CEO Christian Ilumin.

“Usually it’s one show at the end of the event,” he said. “On the tech end of it, it’s ensuring we get the drones safely on the ground. Act two, we did all the technical changes, and we ensured we get act four timed right, and we’re ready to go on act four, so that’s new technically from the drone show end.”

“The Origin of Light” drone show over Fort York National Historic Site. (Photo courtesy Door 24)

The Origin of Light depicts the journey of Lyra, a celestial being who rises from silence through darkness and into light, a “universal” story, according to Baron.

The crowd’s reaction reflected that storyline. Torontonians watched with their phones raised, capturing the drones’ lights that seemed to show living constellations.

“You kind of come into this world full of vibrancy and life, and there are lots of challenges that happen, whether with struggles that you have with yourself personally, or relationships or work, and that kind of dims your light a little bit,” Baron said. “When you rise on your own it’s one thing, but when you realize and you connect with the light with other people, that you find that that togetherness, that connection helps you rise more rapidly.”

Baron and Ilumin told OMNI News it took months of planning, from storytelling to ensuring hundreds of drones fly safely and seamlessly.

“The biggest challenge we faced is weather; we had to cancel last week because of precipitation, weather and wind,” said Ilumin, with the show originally scheduled on Aug. 19.

“But from the tech standpoint, really, the challenges we faced in many cases would be interference. Choosing this location here was key. We’ve flown here before a couple of times, and we’re comfortable using this space.”

The unexpected outcome of the carefully planned setting, its Filipino-Canadian representation – from organizers, DJ Barbi, and vocalist Arlene Paculan – brings pride to Toronto’s talent and creativity.

The Ontario Pops Orchestra also performed the sweeping score under Maestro Carlos Bastidas.

Baron and Ilumin say they are aiming to bring The Origin of Light to other cities.

“We’re excited to expand into different markets, create more wow to different audiences across Canada and the U.S.,” Ilumin said. “That’s why I do it, seeing people’s reaction to these [experiences].”