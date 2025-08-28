What’s open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there’s still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note that some closures will be in effect.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Sept. 1:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area

to locate one in your area LCBO stores will be closed.

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Grocery/pharmacy stores

Most grocery stores will be closed, but some may be operating on reduced holiday hours. Check your local location for hours.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.

St. Lawrence Market will be closed on Monday.

Malls

Dufferin Mall: Closed.

Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fairview Mall: Closed

Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed

Sherway Gardens: Closed

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale: Shops in the mall will be closed, but select restaurants and the Cineplex will be open.

Other