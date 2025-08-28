What’s open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

An "we're open" sign is shown in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 28, 2025 5:19 am.

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there’s still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note that some closures will be in effect.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Sept. 1:

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO): 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Splash Works: Open 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Centreville Amusement Park: Open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum (ROM): Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

  • Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area
  • LCBO stores will be closed.

Transit

  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Grocery/pharmacy stores

  • Most grocery stores will be closed, but some may be operating on reduced holiday hours. Check your local location for hours.
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours.
  • St. Lawrence Market will be closed on Monday.

Malls

  • Dufferin Mall: Closed.
  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fairview Mall: Closed
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Scarborough Town Centre: Closed
  • Sherway Gardens: Closed
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Yorkdale: Shops in the mall will be closed, but select restaurants and the Cineplex will be open.

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed.
  • There is no mail delivery.
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on both Sunday and Monday.
Top Stories

Man in custody after 2 people struck in east end parking lot

A man in his 30s is in custody after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park. Toronto police were called to a parking lot in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area around...

6h ago

Toronto police officer pleads guilty to criminal charges as shocking bodycam video surfaces

A Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to assault more than two years after a man was shot in a Toronto park. Const. Andrew Davis was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault and...

9h ago

'Brazen bunch of crooks': Premier Ford on Kitchener liquor heist

A liquor store heist in Kitchener has captured the attention of Ontario's premier. Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday for a news conference, during which he brought up a weekend theft at a local...

1h ago

Cineplex Queensway to stay open after community pushback and lease renewal

In a victory for moviegoers and community advocates in Etobicoke, Cineplex has confirmed that its Queensway location will remain open, quashing fears of demolition amid a controversial redevelopment proposal. The...

34m ago

