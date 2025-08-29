Little Jamaica Festival cancelled days before due to funding constraints and lack of city permit

The annual Little Jamaica Festival in Toronto has been cancelled just a few days before it was set to begin.

The Little Jamaica Business Improvement Area (BIA), which puts on the festival, announced on Thursday that the event, set to start on Saturday, had been cancelled due to “funding challenges” and not receiving a street event permit.

“Our community spirit remains strong, and we’ll continue working towards future celebrations,” read their social media post.

The City of Toronto said the street event permit was not issued because organizers did not meet the application requirements that included a detailed site plan, traffic management plans and security plans by the deadline.

In a statement, they added staff worked with the organizers to explore alternative options, including moving the event to different locations or dates, but they were not pursued by the event organizers.

The BIA represents over 200 businesses and property owners along Eglinton Avenue West between Marlee Avenue and Dufferin Street, the area that makes up Little Jamaica.

The City said the festival also received $15,000 in support through the City’s Cultural Festivals Funding Program which has to be used by March 31, 2026.