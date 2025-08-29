Suspect arrested after male stabbed in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 29, 2025 2:15 pm.

Police have arrested a male after another male was stabbed in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Westway to reports of a fight.

A victim was found stabbed and taken to hospital, police say.

Paramedics tell CityNews two males were taken to hospital, one with serious, non-life-threatening injuries while the other has minor injuries.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

