Suspect arrested after male stabbed in Etobicoke

Police have arrested a male after another male was stabbed in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Westway to reports of a fight.

A victim was found stabbed and taken to hospital, police say.

Paramedics tell CityNews two males were taken to hospital, one with serious, non-life-threatening injuries while the other has minor injuries.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene.