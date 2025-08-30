Brewers best Blue Jays with back-to-back ninth inning homers

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) looks for the ball as Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) scores behind him during seventh inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, August 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 30, 2025 5:54 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2025 6:06 pm.

Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich had back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Isaac Collins added a third run with an RBI double four batters later as Milwaukee (85-52) won its second consecutive game in Toronto. Sal Frelick’s groundout gave Yelich enough time to score in the seventh to tie the game 1-1.

Quinn Priester allowed one unearned run over six innings, striking out three but giving up five hits. Relievers Jared Koenig, Nick Mears, Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe came on for the Brewers, with Ashby earning the win as the pitcher of record when Chourio and Yelich hit their homers.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., had a sacrifice fly in the sixth to give Toronto (78-58) a short-lived lead.

Kevin Gausman earned a no decision after he struck out eight, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings.

Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman and Yariel Rodriguez came out of the Blue Jays bullpen, with Hoffman coughing up the three ninth-inning runs.

Takeaways

Brewers: Milwaukee has built its lead atop the National League by having a so-called pesky offence that continues to chip away at its opponents’ pitching. Although Gausman limited them to one run — in part thanks to Toronto’s excellent defence — the Brewers got to the home team’s relievers. 

Blue Jays: Gausman needed to go deep to try and help Toronto’s bullpen to rest. Although he earned a quality start by going seven innings of one-run ball, the Blue Jays’ struggling bullpen still wasn’t ready to take over the game. Although Dominguez pitched a clean eighth inning, Hoffman continued to struggle, getting roundly booed by the sold-out Rogers Centre crowd of 41,424 fans as he gave up Collins’s RBI double.

Key moment

Chourio, fresh off Milwaukee’s injured list, seemed to have a home run in the first inning but Myles Straw caught the ball just over the centre-field wall to rob the Brewers’ centre-fielder.

Key stat

Bo Bichette extended his hit streak to 14 games with a single up the middle in the ninth inning. It’s the longest of his career.

Up next

Max Scherzer (5-2) gets the start for Toronto in the series finale.

Brandon Woodruff (5-1) is scheduled to take the mound for Milwaukee.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 80 shots fired in early morning Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people

Police say more than 80 shots were fired during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton that injured three people. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson...

2h ago

OPP investigating viral videos of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have released images of suspects they are looking to identify in connection with viral videos showing several men firing guns off a bridge. "Many of you have...

3h ago

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

4h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

4h ago

Top Stories

More than 80 shots fired in early morning Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people

Police say more than 80 shots were fired during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton that injured three people. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson...

2h ago

OPP investigating viral videos of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have released images of suspects they are looking to identify in connection with viral videos showing several men firing guns off a bridge. "Many of you have...

3h ago

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

4h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.

23h ago

2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.
2:37
Lindsay small business owners react to home invasion charges

Two small business owners in Lindsay, Ont., are reacting to news of a home invasion at a neighbour's apartment. The tenant and the man who police allege broke in are both facing criminal charges. Nick Westoll has more.
2:53
"I was quite shocked": Ajax parents push back on 90-minute school bus rides

Some Ajax parents are sounding the alarm about a new lengthy Durham Region school bus route. As Jazan Grewal reports, the route will have some students spending 3 hours daily commuting to Pickering High School.
2:21
Blue Jays' Andrés Giménez Hosts Special Camp in Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays star Andrés Giménez about the youth camp he held for up and coming baseball players.
More Videos