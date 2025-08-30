Three people were seriously injured during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton, according to police.

Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson Street East at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.

“Three individuals sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at hospital,” Hamilton police wrote in a press release. “Investigators believe multiple firearms were used, as evidence at the scene indicates a large number of rounds were fired.”

Police have established a large crime scene that has led to multiple road closures. Jackson Street East between John Street and Catherine Street remains closed, as well as Bowen Street between Main Street East and Jackson Street East.

Investigators are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

“We are aware of a nearby event at the time of the incident and believe many people may have information that could assist the investigation,” police added.

Investigators are also asking residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance cameras and to contact police with any relevant footage.

No other details were released.