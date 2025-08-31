4 people injured including 2 children, as driver flees North York crash

Police are searching for a young driver who fled the scene of a crash in North York on Sunday.

Toronto police say two vehicles collided in the intersection of Weston Road and Lanyard Road just after 1 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. He is described as a Black male between the ages of 20 and 25. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie and a white t-shirt, possibly with blood on it.

Police say two men in their 30s and two children, a 10-year-old and an 11-month-old, were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.