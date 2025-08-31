A 22-year-old man from Oakville was pronounced dead on Saturday after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 410.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened in Mississauga near Courtneypark Drive East at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Officers say the vehicle collided into a centre median and the driver sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A section of the collector lanes on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive East was closed for several hours for an investigation.

No other details were released.