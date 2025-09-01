Authorities are searching for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a violent robbery investigation.

According to Toronto police, an unnamed person was riding an e-bike on Danforth Avenue on August 27 when a white Acura sedan suddenly stopped directly behind the victim as they were approaching Pape Avenue.

Investigators say a male suspect exited the front passenger seat of the car and approached the person on the e-bike.

“The suspect made a demand for the e-bike before pushing the victim off [of it],” police wrote in a news release issued on Monday. “The suspect then assaulted the victim several times before mounting the e-bike and fleeing the area.”

Authorities say the suspect was last seen travelling southbound on Pape Avenue. He is described as a white male who is approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the front, black jeans, black and white shoes and a black balaclava.

The victim sustained minor injuries. No other details were released.