Man wanted in violent e-bike robbery investigation near the Danforth

Police have released an image of a male suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a violent robbery. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 1, 2025 2:44 pm.

Authorities are searching for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a violent robbery investigation.

According to Toronto police, an unnamed person was riding an e-bike on Danforth Avenue on August 27 when a white Acura sedan suddenly stopped directly behind the victim as they were approaching Pape Avenue.

Investigators say a male suspect exited the front passenger seat of the car and approached the person on the e-bike.

“The suspect made a demand for the e-bike before pushing the victim off [of it],” police wrote in a news release issued on Monday. “The suspect then assaulted the victim several times before mounting the e-bike and fleeing the area.”

Authorities say the suspect was last seen travelling southbound on Pape Avenue. He is described as a white male who is approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the front, black jeans, black and white shoes and a black balaclava.

The victim sustained minor injuries. No other details were released.

