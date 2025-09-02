Man dead in Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 60s was killed after a stabbing in Scarborough, police say.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. in the Kingston Road and Galloway Road area.

Police responded to reports of a person that has been stabbed. When they arrived to the area they found a man in his 60’s with stab wounds.

Officers later said the man has been pronounced dead

No description of the suspect was given.