Man dead in Scarborough stabbing
Posted September 2, 2025 7:25 pm.
Last Updated September 2, 2025 8:33 pm.
A man in his 60s was killed after a stabbing in Scarborough, police say.
The incident happened on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. in the Kingston Road and Galloway Road area.
Police responded to reports of a person that has been stabbed. When they arrived to the area they found a man in his 60’s with stab wounds.
Officers later said the man has been pronounced dead
No description of the suspect was given.