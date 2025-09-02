Maple Leafs sign goalie Hildeby to 3-year contract extension

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby (35) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 2, 2025 11:38 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 11:39 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up one of their young goalies, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with Dennis Hildeby, the team announced on Tuesday.

It will be a two-way contract for 2025-26 and 2026-27, and will then become a one-way contract in 2027-28. The average annual value is $841,667.

The Swedish netminder appeared in 30 regular-season games with the Toronto Marlies, posting a 16-9-4 record alongside a 2.55 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and two shutouts. He also made a brief playoff appearance, suiting up for one Calder Cup game.

Hildeby earned a call-up to the Maple Leafs, where he started six games, finishing with a 3-3-0 record, a 3.33 goals-against average, and a .878 save percentage.

Hildeby has played 73 regular-season AHL games, compiling a 37-21-11 record, a 2.53 GAA, and a .909 save percentage, with six shutouts. 

A native of Järfälla, Sweden, Hildeby was selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

37m ago

Federal NDP officially launches leadership race

OTTAWA — The federal NDP today officially launched the race to find its next leader. In a news release, the party says there has been strong interest in the contest since Aug. 20, when the application...

23m ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting child in Welland

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a child under the age of five. Niagara police say they were called to a home near Crowland Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

7h ago

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

37m ago

Federal NDP officially launches leadership race

OTTAWA — The federal NDP today officially launched the race to find its next leader. In a news release, the party says there has been strong interest in the contest since Aug. 20, when the application...

23m ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting child in Welland

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a child under the age of five. Niagara police say they were called to a home near Crowland Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Truck swallowed into the ground caused by collapsed parking garage

A utility truck was seen hanging off the edge of a massive hole in the ground after an underground parking garage collapsed in a Toronto apartment complex.

26m ago

2:30
Labour Day Parade takes over downtown Toronto

The annual Labour Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Toronto Monday. Erica Natividad with the focus on the U.S. trade war and the impact of government intervention on workers' rights.

17h ago

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

3h ago

2:42
Hundreds killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Hundreds killed, thousands injured after a massive earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan overnight. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:51
'Global south' discussed at regional summit in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a regional summit for world leaders, pushing his vision of an economic order that focuses on a 'Global South'. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

More Videos