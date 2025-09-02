Maple Leafs sign goalie Hildeby to 3-year contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up one of their young goalies, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with Dennis Hildeby, the team announced on Tuesday.

It will be a two-way contract for 2025-26 and 2026-27, and will then become a one-way contract in 2027-28. The average annual value is $841,667.

The Swedish netminder appeared in 30 regular-season games with the Toronto Marlies, posting a 16-9-4 record alongside a 2.55 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and two shutouts. He also made a brief playoff appearance, suiting up for one Calder Cup game.

Hildeby earned a call-up to the Maple Leafs, where he started six games, finishing with a 3-3-0 record, a 3.33 goals-against average, and a .878 save percentage.

Hildeby has played 73 regular-season AHL games, compiling a 37-21-11 record, a 2.53 GAA, and a .909 save percentage, with six shutouts.

A native of Järfälla, Sweden, Hildeby was selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.