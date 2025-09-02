What does the future hold for Canada Post?

Canada Post is the country’s crown mail courier, but year after year, Canadians seem to be seeing less and less of their prominent blue, red and white logo.

And the company itself seems to be seeing less green, too, so much so they’ve remained in a consistent deficit since 2017.

Their latest data shows a record $407 million loss throughout the second quarter, and with its 55,000 employees carrying on their overtime ban after being legislated back to work following their 2024 holiday strike, the numbers will continue to trend downward.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Ian Lee, associate professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, to discuss what lies ahead for the crown corporation if they choose to ignore the writing on the wall, and where contract talks between the company and the union stand more than 21 months later.

