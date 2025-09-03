Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime punches ticket to US Open semifinal

Félix Auger-Aliassime has passed another big test at the US Open.

The Canadian knocked off No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) to reach the semifinal of the Grand Slam tournament.

It is the first time since 2021 that Auger-Aliassime, who improved to 3-1 against de Minaur, has reached the semifinal at Flushing Meadows.

The No. 25 seed has now earned wins over three top 20 seeds after knocking off No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the third round and No. 15 Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16.

Auger-Aliassime will now await the winner of the final quarterfinal match between defending champion Jannik Sinner and No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti, both of Italy. That match will be played on Friday.

No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz and No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic will clash in the other semifinal.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime is seeking his first career Grand Slam title, and his third title of 2025. He has seven career titles on the ATP Tour.

Elsewhere, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and her New Zealand partner Erin Routliffe will face second-seeded Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the women’s doubles quarterfinals early Wednesday evening.

–With files from The Canadian Press