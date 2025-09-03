Integrity commissioner’s office struggling to keep up with complaints, disclosures

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, May 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 1:55 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 2:07 pm.

OTTAWA — The office of the public sector integrity commissioner says it’s being overwhelmed by its workload and that eliminating the backlog of files would require more analysts and lawyers.

Commissioner Harriet Solloway says the office has received 380 submissions so far this year, including 78 reprisal complaints and 302 disclosures of wrongdoing.

Solloway says those cases are based on a variety of claims related to generalized abuses of power, toxic workplaces, widespread or systemic discrimination, or financial mismanagement.

Solloway says 220 files are still awaiting analysis, some dating back 15 months.

The commissioner says her office analyzed 56 submissions in June as it received 68 new ones, the highest number of monthly submissions to date.

Solloway says that, with the resources her office has, there is a risk that some allegations “may never see the light of day.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

1h ago

Double shooting under investigation in Toronto's west end, arrest made

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area just before 12:30...

1h ago

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month. York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August...

20m ago

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

2h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

1h ago

Double shooting under investigation in Toronto's west end, arrest made

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area just before 12:30...

1h ago

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month. York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August...

20m ago

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Five-year-old runs away from home to eat at Chick-fil-a

A five-year-old boy was found alone at a local Chick-fil-a in Florida, where police discovered he had ran away from home for a bite to eat.

5h ago

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

20h ago

2:08
Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A laneway collapsed into a parking garage partially swallowing a septic truck in North York. Erica Natividad with the driver's account of of the incident and the complex work of recovering the vehicle.

20h ago

2:32
Investigation continues into 'suspicious' house fire that left 5 family members in critical condition

five family members, including a little girl, are still fighting for their lives tonight, a day after a fire tore through their home. Shauna Hunt is in Richmond Hill with what witnesses heard and why police are considering arson.

21h ago

0:51
Ford dumps out bottle of Crown Royal in response to Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had a strong reaction to the closure of Crown Royal's Amherstburg plant, as he dumped out a bottle of the Canadian whiskey brand in support of workers affected by the closure.
More Videos