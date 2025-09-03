The Beer Store announces additional closures this fall, including Mississauga outlet

The Beer Store says it plans to close six more locations later this year, including one in the GTA.

Among the stores that will close as of November 2, 2025, are outlets in London, Mattawa, Niagara Falls, Pickering, Sudbury and the location in Mississauga on Etude Drive.

The private beverage retailer says the move is part of “market modernization.”

The retailer has announced dozens of other store closures since the Ontario government expanded the sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails to grocery and convenience stores last year.

The government signed an agreement with The Beer Store providing up to $225 million to help the company make a stable transition, protect jobs and ensure the availability of bottle return and recycling.

Part of the new agreement includes keeping at least 300 stores open until Dec. 31.

The Beer Store says customers in affected communities can return empty alcohol containers at nearby licensed return depots, and has launched a new Empty Return Locator to make it easier to find an alternative retailer that is accepting empties.

Grocery stores that sell alcohol will be required to accept the return of empties and refund customer deposits starting January 1, 2026.