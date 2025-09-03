The Beer Store announces additional closures this fall, including Mississauga outlet

The Beer Store location on Etude Drive in Mississauga is seen in this undated photo. GOOGLE MAPS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 3, 2025 12:01 pm.

The Beer Store says it plans to close six more locations later this year, including one in the GTA.

Among the stores that will close as of November 2, 2025, are outlets in London, Mattawa, Niagara Falls, Pickering, Sudbury and the location in Mississauga on Etude Drive.

The private beverage retailer says the move is part of “market modernization.”

The retailer has announced dozens of other store closures since the Ontario government expanded the sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails to grocery and convenience stores last year.

Related:

The government signed an agreement with The Beer Store providing up to $225 million to help the company make a stable transition, protect jobs and ensure the availability of bottle return and recycling.

Part of the new agreement includes keeping at least 300 stores open until Dec. 31.

The Beer Store says customers in affected communities can return empty alcohol containers at nearby licensed return depots, and has launched a new Empty Return Locator to make it easier to find an alternative retailer that is accepting empties.

Grocery stores that sell alcohol will be required to accept the return of empties and refund customer deposits starting January 1, 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Double shooting under investigation in Toronto's west end, arrest made

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area just before 12:30...

23m ago

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month. York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August...

1h ago

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

41m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

1h ago

Top Stories

Double shooting under investigation in Toronto's west end, arrest made

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area just before 12:30...

23m ago

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month. York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August...

1h ago

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

41m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Five-year-old runs away from home to eat at Chick-fil-a

A five-year-old boy was found alone at a local Chick-fil-a in Florida, where police discovered he had ran away from home for a bite to eat.

4h ago

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

18h ago

2:08
Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A laneway collapsed into a parking garage partially swallowing a septic truck in North York. Erica Natividad with the driver's account of of the incident and the complex work of recovering the vehicle.

18h ago

2:32
Investigation continues into 'suspicious' house fire that left 5 family members in critical condition

five family members, including a little girl, are still fighting for their lives tonight, a day after a fire tore through their home. Shauna Hunt is in Richmond Hill with what witnesses heard and why police are considering arson.

19h ago

0:51
Ford dumps out bottle of Crown Royal in response to Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had a strong reaction to the closure of Crown Royal's Amherstburg plant, as he dumped out a bottle of the Canadian whiskey brand in support of workers affected by the closure.

23h ago

More Videos