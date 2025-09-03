Toronto police will hold a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address a recent spike in distraction-style thefts across the city; a crime trend that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents.

At 10 a.m., Chief Superintendent Mandeep Mann of Field Services is scheduled to speak at Toronto Police Headquarters’ Media Gallery. Police say Mann will outline the scope of the problem and share tips to help residents protect themselves from these schemes.

The announcement follows a series of high-profile cases in recent months. Investigators identified four suspects — and are seeking a fifth — in connection with multiple distraction thefts at ATMs between October 2024 and February 2025. In those incidents, elderly victims were approached while using bank machines, distracted, and had their bank cards stolen. The cards were later used to withdraw money.

The problem also extends beyond Toronto. Nationally, police have warned of a rise in distraction thefts involving tactics such as false emergencies or elaborate stories to gain a victim’s trust before stealing valuables.

Toronto police say Wednesday’s briefing will focus on prevention, with practical advice for residents to recognize and avoid these scams.