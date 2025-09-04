McDonald’s Canada to launch McVeggie sandwich nationwide later this month

The McVeggie features a breaded vegetable patty made from a blend of carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, and corn. Photo: McDonald's.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 4, 2025 6:15 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 6:16 am.

McDonald’s Canada is expanding its menu with a new plant-based option.

The fast-food giant announced that the McVeggie sandwich will be available nationwide beginning Sept. 16, following a successful regional test earlier this year in British Columbia, Ontario, and New Brunswick.

The McVeggie features a breaded vegetable patty made from a blend of carrots, green beans, zucchini, peas, soybeans, broccoli, and corn. It’s served with shredded lettuce and a creamy mayo-style sauce on a toasted sesame bun. For those seeking a spicier option, McDonald’s is also introducing the Spicy Habanero McVeggie.

“Canadians asked for more options to meet modern lifestyles, and we listened,” said Francesca Cardarelli, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s Canada. “The McVeggie isn’t just a sandwich, it’s a celebration of bold flavour and our commitment to serving all guests and their evolving tastes.”

The launch is part of McDonald’s broader effort to offer more inclusive menu choices. Starting Sept. 16, the company will also introduce a Grilled Cheese Happy Meal and a Lettuce and Tomato Snack Wrap Happy Meal at participating locations.

“When we introduced the McVeggie in our restaurants during the test earlier this year, the response from guests was incredible,” said Kathy Damrell, a McDonald’s franchisee in Ontario. “They appreciated having a veggie patty that delivered on both flavour and quality.”

Customers will be able to order the McVeggie à la carte or as part of an extra value meal, paired with McDonald’s fries.

