Vancouver and Toronto top CCPA unaffordability list for renters based on rental wage

Condo buildings tower above older two and three-storey walk-up apartment buildings, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2025 8:16 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 8:55 am.

TORONTO — A new report says Vancouver and Toronto topped the unaffordability list for renters in Canada last year.

The report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the cities topped the list based on the rental wage, the hourly wage needed to afford rent while working a 40-hour week and spending 30 per cent of income on housing.

Using that benchmark, the report says someone in Vancouver needed to earn $37.84 per hour to afford the average one-bedroom unit in the city in 2024. That amount rose to $48.94 for an average two-bedroom unit.

In Toronto, someone would need to have earned $37.66 per hour for a one-bedroom and $44.80 per hour for a two-bedroom unit in Canada’s largest city last year.

The report noted that of the 62 cities it looked at, there were only eight, including six in Quebec, where someone could affordably rent an average one-bedroom unit while working full time at minimum wage.

About one-third of households in Canada are renters, according to the report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian designer who turned the concept of understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar fashion empire, has died, his fashion house confirmed. He was 91. Armani...

7m ago

TIFF 2025: A guide to the hottest parties, movie premieres and celeb sightings

The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. This year’s...
Another beluga and a seal have died at Marineland. The deaths caught Doug Ford's attention

Another beluga whale and a harbour seal have died at Marineland, and those deaths have caught the attention of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, The Canadian Press has learned. The beluga death marks the 20th...

31m ago

TIFF 2025: Here's how TTC streetcar service will be impacted

The TTC will see changes on its 503 Kingston Road, 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore routes due to TIFF festivities in downtown Toronto.

20h ago

Top Stories

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian designer who turned the concept of understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar fashion empire, has died, his fashion house confirmed. He was 91. Armani...

7m ago

TIFF 2025: A guide to the hottest parties, movie premieres and celeb sightings

The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. This year’s...
Another beluga and a seal have died at Marineland. The deaths caught Doug Ford's attention

Another beluga whale and a harbour seal have died at Marineland, and those deaths have caught the attention of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, The Canadian Press has learned. The beluga death marks the 20th...

31m ago

TIFF 2025: Here's how TTC streetcar service will be impacted

The TTC will see changes on its 503 Kingston Road, 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore routes due to TIFF festivities in downtown Toronto.

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Heavy rain for commuters on Thursday

Commuters will see heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorms Thursday morning, with colder weather for this time of the year, as the day brings a high of 18 degrees.

13h ago

2:49
Richmond Hill house fire now a murder investigation after 11-year-old girl dies in hospital

The death of an 11-year-old girl after a house fire in Richmond Hill is now a murder investigation. Shauna Hunt with more from police

15h ago

2:17
Toronto Police warn of surge in distraction thefts targeting seniors

Police say reports of distraction thefts are soaring in Toronto and the victims are predominantly seniors. Erica Natividad with the numbers and the concern over how violent these encounters are becoming.

15h ago

3:12
Police investigating second break-in just after fatal Vaughan home invasion

Police are investigating another violent home invasion, less than a kilometre away from where masked suspects shot and killed Aleem Farooqi. Brandon Choghri with the disturbing video of the break-in, and safety concerns from residents.

15h ago

0:32
Beer Store announces 6 more closures for November

The Beer Store announced it will be shutting down six more locations as the company continues to undergo major changes.

20h ago

More Videos