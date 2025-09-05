A Canadian man accused of playing a key role in a massive contraband tobacco network has been extradited from Mexico, allowing legal proceedings against him to resume after nearly three years on the run.

On Aug. 29, 2025, investigators from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) facilitated the extradition of Martin Bessette, a 50-year-old Canadian citizen, who was arrested in Mexico earlier this year. The CBSA said Bessette had previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to tobacco smuggling but failed to appear for sentencing in 2022.

The charges stem from Project Butane, a CBSA-led investigation launched in 2018 that targeted the leaders and truck drivers of a criminal network responsible for smuggling contraband tobacco across borders. Authorities estimate the network’s criminal activities exceeded $450 million.

In June 2022, Bessette pleaded guilty to eight counts under the Customs Act, the Excise Act, 2001, and the Criminal Code. However, on Sept. 29 of that year, he failed to appear in a Québec court for sentencing, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

CBSA officials later discovered Bessette had fled to Mexico. Following a formal extradition by Canadian authorities, Mexican officials arrested Bessette in March 2025.

Upon arrival, Bessette appeared before a judge, who ordered his detention pending further legal proceedings.

“The CBSA is determined to disrupt the criminal networks that profit from illegal trade, and intends to prosecute anyone who smuggles goods across the border, whatever they may be,” said Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General of the CBSA’s Quebec Region.

“The extradition of this individual involved in tobacco trafficking is an excellent example of the efforts made by the CBSA and its partners to stop organized crime and protect our borders.”

The CBSA emphasized that tobacco smuggling not only harms the Canadian economy but also fuels other forms of organized crime, including human trafficking, firearms trafficking, and drug trafficking.