Fire crews battling massive house fire in Caledon

Fire crews are on the scene of a large house fire in Caledon.

Emergency services, including Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were called to the scene on Innis Lake Road near King Street to respond to the blaze on Friday morning.

Neighbouring homes have been evacuated.

There’s no word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

Innis Lake Road is closed between King and Castlederg Sideroad.

