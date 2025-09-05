Ryan Reynolds suggests swapping phones with a MAGA supporter, checking out their algorithm

Ryan Reynolds is photographed on the red carpet for the film "John Candy: I Like Me" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 5, 2025 5:53 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 9:28 pm.

TORONTO — Ryan Reynolds says mounting tensions between Canada and the U.S. haven’t changed anything for him as a Canuck in Hollywood.

The “Deadpool” star preached unity during an onstage conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival, when chief programming officer Anita Lee asked him what it was like being a Canadian in Los Angeles during this “elbows up” era of increased nationalism.

In a nearly five-minute answer to the question, Reynolds said he’s always held Canadian values, including conflict resolution, and he seeks “to learn, rather than win.”

Reynolds is at TIFF to promote the new documentary “John Candy: I Like Me,” which he produced.

He says his approach allows him to have collaborative — not combative — conversations with people whose views differ from his own.

The Vancouver-born actor-producer-entrepreneur says he doesn’t have to agree with someone to work with them, and he doesn’t like the “us vs. them” mentality of identity politics.

“Sitting on set in America and working with somebody who’s MAGA — I’m not MAGA; I’m not extreme anything, but certainly not that way — and I say, ‘Hey, let’s swap phones for a second. Let’s see your algorithm. Check out mine,'” he recalled.

“It’s cool. Like you would be blown away. I remember looking at it and going to this guy, I was like, ‘oh that’s compelling. And I kind of get yeah I see what you mean.’ And he looked at mine and he said, ‘It’s fine.'”

Reynolds says he thinks sports games and movie theatres are great venues for people with differing opinions to find common ground.

Reynolds’ documentary opened the festival on Thursday, and Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a speech before the screening, walking out to a standing ovation.

As she welcomed Reynolds to the stage on Friday, Lee quipped that there was a “Captain Canada competition” between Reynolds and Carney the previous night.

“It’s not a fair fight,” Reynolds quipped, “because one day he will no longer be prime minister.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman dies from injuries near High Park, homicide unit investigating

The Toronto Police Service Homicide unit is looking into a death that happened near High Park late Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Glenlake Avenue and High Park Avenue just before 6 p.m. for...

8m ago

Woman, 24, dies after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police says a 24-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue East and Midland Avenue around 5p.m.,...

36m ago

'Angry and concerned': Family calls for bail reform after release of 12-year-old charged in shooting

The family of a young man shot by a 12-year-old in the driveway of his home as he watched the final moments of a Blue Jays game on his phone last month says they are still coming to grips with the traumatic...

32m ago

Two Quebecers identified among 16 dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Two Quebec archeologists were among 16 people killed in Wednesday's funicular crash in Lisbon, the Quebec government has confirmed. André Bergeron and Blandine Daux were a couple and had worked as...

5h ago

