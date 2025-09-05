Statistics Canada to release August labour force survey today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest reading of the country’s job market this morning.

The agency is set to release its labour force survey for August.

A Reuters poll of economists heading into the release expects a gain of 10,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to rise to seven per cent for the month, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

The July labour force survey showed a loss of 41,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported last week that the Canadian economy contracted in the second quarter as U.S. tariffs and trade uncertainty tanked Canadian exports.

The jobs report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision set for Sept. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press