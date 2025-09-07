Man dead after being tasered by Toronto police in North York

A man was pronounced dead on Sunday shortly after being tasered by police in North York.

In a social media post shared Sunday evening, the Toronto Police Service said its officers had responded to a priority call at approximately 5:41 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Broad Oaks Drive.

According to investigators, a man was armed with a knife and officers reacted by tasering the individual.

Police say the man was taken into custody, but a short time later he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details have been released about the incident. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has invoked its mandate and SIU investigators are being dispatched to the scene.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.