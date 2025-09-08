Man, 48, charged with throwing rocks at moving cars in Niagara Region

Damage to a vehicle that was struck by a rock. OPP

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 8, 2025 4:21 pm.

Police in Niagara Region have made an arrest in connection with a series of rock-throwing incidents that “deliberately” targeted moving vehicles, authorities say.

According to investigators, the incidents were reported between June and August 2025 at the following locations:

  • Highway 406 between Westchester Avenue and Fourth Avenue in St Catharines.
  • QEW near Mountain Road inNiagara Falls.
  • Highway 58 near Pine Street in Thorold.

 Police believe one person is responsible for all three incidents and have identified the suspect as 48-year-old Ammar Al-Zubaidi from St. Catharines. He was arrested and charged with nine counts of mischief and endangering life.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Officials say the investigation is being conducted by the Niagara OPP, with the assistance of the OPP Highway Safety Division Crime Unit, in coordination with Niagara Regional Police.

Anyone with information or relevant surveillance footage is encouraged to contact police.

