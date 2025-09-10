Environment groups calls for swift climate policies ahead of fall Parliament session

A wildfire burns south of Enterprise, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 3:01 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 4:03 pm.

OTTAWA — Environment groups are calling on the federal government to move swiftly on climate policies in the upcoming session of Parliament.

The calls are coming as the Liberal government sends unclear signals about greenhouse gas emission targets and rolls back a policy to get more electric vehicles on the road.

While the Canadian Climate Institute backs Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plan to focus on Canada’s “climate competitiveness” it wants Carney to follow through on climate policies from the Trudeau government.

Those include finalizing methane regulations for the oil and gas sector, and maintaining the electric vehicle sales mandate — which Carney recently delayed by a year and is reviewing to potentially change.

The institute also called on the government to maintain the emission reduction targets already set out — something Carney and his ministers have shied away from in recent days.

Carney is also facing pressures from inside his caucus on climate, as Liberal MPs recently formed a climate caucus to discuss environmental issues.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 child dead after Richmond Hill daycare struck by vehicle

One child is dead and six others are injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building in the Yonge...

breaking

10m ago

Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah college event in an act that drew renewed attention to the threat of political violence...

26m ago

Second teen arrested in daytime shooting that injured 2 people outside west end high school

A 17-year-old male is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a daytime shooting earlier this month near a high school in the city's west end that left two people injured. Investigators...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly beating dog

Toronto police have arrested a man in an animal cruelty investigation involving a dog. Officers responded to a complaint on Saturday, August 16, after the accused allegedly posted videos of himself...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 child dead after Richmond Hill daycare struck by vehicle

One child is dead and six others are injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building in the Yonge...

breaking

10m ago

Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah college event in an act that drew renewed attention to the threat of political violence...

26m ago

Second teen arrested in daytime shooting that injured 2 people outside west end high school

A 17-year-old male is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a daytime shooting earlier this month near a high school in the city's west end that left two people injured. Investigators...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly beating dog

Toronto police have arrested a man in an animal cruelty investigation involving a dog. Officers responded to a complaint on Saturday, August 16, after the accused allegedly posted videos of himself...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
16-year-old arrested in murder of Jahvai Roy, two teenaged suspects wanted

Toronto Police confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the murder of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy and they are releasing the identities of two other underage suspects.

6h ago

0:45
FIFA World Cup 2026 lottery opens: Here's how to score tickets

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

9h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy during Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland will introduce a chaperone policy during their annual Halloween Haunt festivities as the new rule will require kids under 15 to be accompanied by a chaperone.

2h ago

2:04
MLSE and Buffalo Bills team-up for unique partnership

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Raptors legend Vince Carter and others about the Buffalo Bills unique partnership with MLSE and how it will benefit fans.

21h ago

2:46
Raising awareness about polycystic ovary syndrome

It’s a condition in which many women are said to suffer in silence. Afua Baah speaks with doctors about the complexities and misconceptions surrounding polycystic ovary syndrome.

22h ago

More Videos