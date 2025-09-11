Bonnie Crombie to face leadership vote at Ontario Liberal Party meeting this weekend

Bonnie Crombie is seen in this photo after being elected the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. CITYNEWS

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted September 11, 2025 4:14 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 4:24 pm.

The Ontario Liberal Party will hold its annual general meeting in Toronto this weekend, where the future of leader Bonnie Crombie will be put to the test.

Card-carrying Liberals will be voting on whether or not to hold a new leadership convention. Publicly, Liberal caucus members are lining up behind her, saying they believe Crombie will survive the leadership referendum.

The party’s Executive Council voted unanimously in March to support Crombie remaining on as party Leader, despite the fact she was unable to win her seat in the riding of Mississauga East-Cooksville. The Liberals were able to regain official party status for the first time in seven years, winning 14 seats in last February’s provincial election. Crombie pointed out that the party received 30 per cent of the popular vote while electing five new MPPs, flipping both PC and NDP ridings.

Crombie has said she intends to try again to win a seat in the legislature, but won’t ask any caucus members to step aside to open up a seat for her.

Privately, Liberal insiders say Crombie’s hold on the party leadership is tenuous, expressing concerns that she is not the right person to lead them into the next provincial election.

A report released by the party earlier in the week, looking back at their performance in the provincial election, concluded their campaign’s focus on health care and a family doctor shortage did not resonate with voters, who were more focused on affordability. The campaign debrief also found there was not enough to differentiate the Liberals from the NDP or Progressive Conservatives, and not enough was done to define Doug Ford.

“Despite a record marked by policy reversals, scandal, and underperformance, he was able to present himself as a steady hand in uncertain times,” the report said. “We did not sufficiently challenge this narrative or connect his actions to the instability and economic anxiety Ontarians were experiencing.”

Technically, Crombie needs 50 per cent support to remain as leader, but Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who finished runner-up to Crombie in the 2023 leadership race, recently said in an open letter to supporters that a simple 51 majority would not be enough.

“Two-thirds support should be the minimum expectation,” he wrote.

Erskine-Smith concedes he would have an interest in the leadership again if delegates decide to make a change at the top.

When asked what she would do if she gets less than that type of support, Crombie said she was “confident and hopeful” of a positive result and that any other decision would be made “after the fact.”

Crombie is scheduled to address delegates on Saturday, and the results of the leadership vote are expected to be known on Sunday evening.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sources: NHL suspends players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial until Dec. 1

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, although they will have the opportunity to sign with NHL teams as soon...

1h ago

While Ford rails against them, Brampton touts success of speed camera program

On the streets of Toronto, they're being cut down left and right. At Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford has openly stated he's "dead against" them and may take action to have them permanently removed. But...

1h ago

FBI releases photos of person of interest in Charlie Kirk's Utah university campus killing

OREM, Utah (AP) — The FBI released two photos of a person of interest in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican...

3h ago

2 suspects facing charges in alleged carjacking that escalated to home invasion in Bowmanville

Two suspect have been charged after an alleged carjacking escalated into a home invasion in Bowmanville on Wednesday. Durham police were called to a home in the area of Maple Grove Road and Nash Road...

48m ago

Top Stories

Sources: NHL suspends players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial until Dec. 1

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, although they will have the opportunity to sign with NHL teams as soon...

1h ago

While Ford rails against them, Brampton touts success of speed camera program

On the streets of Toronto, they're being cut down left and right. At Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford has openly stated he's "dead against" them and may take action to have them permanently removed. But...

1h ago

FBI releases photos of person of interest in Charlie Kirk's Utah university campus killing

OREM, Utah (AP) — The FBI released two photos of a person of interest in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican...

3h ago

2 suspects facing charges in alleged carjacking that escalated to home invasion in Bowmanville

Two suspect have been charged after an alleged carjacking escalated into a home invasion in Bowmanville on Wednesday. Durham police were called to a home in the area of Maple Grove Road and Nash Road...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

1h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

7h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

3:03
YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

CityNews has learned one of Ontario’s largest Catholic school boards has spent almost $208,000 on internal disputes between trustees. Tina Yazdani has the details.

23h ago

0:48
Motorboat explosion injures two people, kills dog at Michigan marina

Striking surveillance footage captured the moment a boat exploded within seconds of sailing off, leaving two people on board injured and killing a dog in St. Clair, Michigan.
More Videos