High-speed rail construction could begin in four years, LeBlanc says

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S.Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs makes an announcement at the Port of Montreal on Thursday, September 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2025 4:21 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 8:19 pm.

MONTREAL — The federal government wants construction on a planned high-speed rail line between Toronto and Quebec City to begin within four years.

On Thursday, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the government’s new major projects office will work to speed up engineering and regulatory work on the Alto high-speed rail line.

“This is a very exciting project in a very densely populated area,” he told reporters at a press conference in Montreal.

LeBlanc made the comments at the Port of Montreal, where a planned expansion is among the first five projects under consideration for fast-track approval through the federal government’s major projects office.

Alto was not among the five projects unveiled Thursday, but the government has listed it with others identified for future development.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau announced in February that Ottawa had awarded a $3.9-billion, six-year contract to a consortium to design the project. If completed, the 1,000-kilometre high-speed rail network would take passengers from Montreal to Toronto in just three hours on trains travelling up to 300 kilometres an hour.

On Thursday, LeBlanc said the work over the next four years would determine the final route between Toronto and Quebec City. “Imagine the assessments, imagine the Indigenous consultations along a 1000-kilometre route,” he said. “It represents a significant, significant undertaking.”

He said roughly half of Canada’s population lives along the high-speed rail corridor.

LeBlanc said it would have taken eight years to begin construction of the rail project, without the assistance of the major projects office, though it’s unclear where that number comes from. The design contract announced in February was for six years. At the time, Trudeau said the development phase might only last four to five years.

Alto did not immediately respond to questions from The Canadian Press. LeBlanc did not say when Ottawa hopes to see the first phase of the project up and running.

Alto CEO Martin Imbleau has estimated the total cost of the high-speed rail project at between $60 billion and $90 billion.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How the Youth Criminal Justice Act could impact Jahvai Roy murder suspect

In the wake of Toronto police charging a teenager with first-degree murder in the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, questions are being raised about the sentence he could receive if convicted....

26m ago

Ontario government proposes changes, driver charged after daycare crash

The Ontario government is proposing measures aimed at boosting safety at child-care facilities, and a man is facing dangerous driving charges after an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto, killing...

50m ago

Sources: NHL suspends players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial until Dec. 1

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, although they will have the opportunity to sign with NHL teams as soon...

5h ago

While Ford rails against them, Brampton touts success of speed camera program

On the streets of Toronto, they're being cut down left and right. At Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford has openly stated he's "dead against" them and may take action to have them permanently removed. But...

5h ago

Top Stories

How the Youth Criminal Justice Act could impact Jahvai Roy murder suspect

In the wake of Toronto police charging a teenager with first-degree murder in the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, questions are being raised about the sentence he could receive if convicted....

26m ago

Ontario government proposes changes, driver charged after daycare crash

The Ontario government is proposing measures aimed at boosting safety at child-care facilities, and a man is facing dangerous driving charges after an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto, killing...

50m ago

Sources: NHL suspends players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial until Dec. 1

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, although they will have the opportunity to sign with NHL teams as soon...

5h ago

While Ford rails against them, Brampton touts success of speed camera program

On the streets of Toronto, they're being cut down left and right. At Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford has openly stated he's "dead against" them and may take action to have them permanently removed. But...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

5h ago

0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

8h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

10h ago

1:08
Charlie Kirk fatal shooting: Police still searching for suspect

Utah police continue to search for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, after he died from a gunshot wound while attending an event at a Utah college.

12h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.

22h ago

More Videos