Here are the first major projects on Ottawa’s fast-track list

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the five major 'nation-building' projects that he is green lighting and how it could impact Canadians.

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2025 1:30 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 3:11 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney named the first five projects on the federal government’s fast-track list on Thursday — part of his plan to attract outside investment and bolster the Canadian economy.

The projects include planned energy development, mining and port infrastructure projects from the West Coast to Central Canada.

The government also released an expanded list of projects not quite ready for prime time that includes additional initiatives in Eastern Canada and the North.

The first five initiatives will be referred for review to the new Major Projects Office, which the government says will offer recommendations and help to structure financing and consensus among major stakeholders.

Ottawa says projects recommended by the office will have a maximum approval timeline of two years.

Carney said the projects shepherded by the new office must advance Canadian and Indigenous economic interests and have a high likelihood of being completed.

Here’s what you need to know about the first five shortlisted projects under Ottawa’s Building Canada Act.

Phase II of LNG Canada — Kitimat, B.C.

LNG Canada is the country’s first large-scale liquefied natural gas exporter. It came online earlier this year.

The company says its first phase has the capacity to export 14 million tonnes of LNG per year.

LNG Canada is planning to scale up with a second phase that Ottawa says would double the plant’s production capacity.

The federal government describes LNG Canada as a pathway to delivering low-carbon Canadian energy to meet demand in Europe and Asia.

The first of LNG Canada’s liquefied natural gas shipments was loaded onto a cargo ship and exported in late June. Ten shipments in total had departed as of last week, the company said.

Red Chris Mine expansion — Northwest British Columbia

Red Chris is a gold and copper mine about 80 km south of Dease Lake, B.C.

The mine’s expansion project involves a transition from open-pit to a block-cave mining method.

Ottawa says the expansion proposal would extend the mine’s lifespan by more than a decade and seek to boost Canada’s overall copper production by 15 per cent.

Three workers were trapped underground in the Red Chris mine for roughly 60 hours earlier this summer before a successful rescue attempt.

McIlvenna Bay copper mine project — Central Saskatchewan

Ottawa is eyeing a second copper mine in what the federal government calls one of Canada’s “richest mineral belts.”

Foran, the company that owns the McIlvenna Bay mine, 65 km southwest of Creighton, Sask., says the project sits on tonnes of copper and zinc.

The federal government announced a $41-million investment in Foran’s green expansion plans earlier this year.

The mining firm is looking to make McIlvenna Bay the first carbon-neutral copper project in Canada through the use of battery electric vehicles, heat recovery and water recycling programs. The federal government previously suggested the mine could become “a blueprint for responsible and sustainable mining.”

Ottawa also claims this project would strengthen Canada’s position as a global supplier of critical minerals for clean energy and other modern infrastructure.

Darlington New Nuclear project — Clarington, Ont.

Ottawa says a planned project at Ontario’s Darlington nuclear facility will make Canada the first G7 country to have an operational small modular reactor.

These SMRs are designed to be factory-built and deployable for small-scale uses. Ottawa says the first of four planned SMRs at Darlington would provide enough energy to power 300,000 homes.

The federal government kicked off a Canada-wide SMR action plan five years ago, billing the new technology as a safe, clean and affordable energy source.

Ontario Power Generation pegs the budget for the entire four-unit project at $20.9 billion.

Contrecœur Terminal container project — Contrecœur, Que.

The first port project up for consideration is in Contrecœur, Que., where the federal government wants to use public lands to build new port facilities managed by the Montréal Port Authority.

Land for the project was acquired in the late 1980s and consultations on the project started over a decade ago.

The site is roughly 40 kilometres northeast of Montréal and would have a maximum annual capacity of 1.15 million containers. This expansion plan would boost the Port of Montréal’s capacity by roughly 60 per cent, Ottawa says.

Expanding the port will give Eastern Canada the infrastructure it needs to diversify Canada’s trade routes, the government says.

Additional projects

The federal government also announced additional projects and ideas up for consideration that need further development before they can be added to the fast-track list.

They include the Wind West Atlantic Energy project in Nova Scotia; Pathways Plus, an Alberta-based carbon capture, utilization and storage project; an Arctic economic and security corridor to support mining and defence in the North; upgrades to the Port of Churchill in Manitoba; and the Alto high-speed rail corridor project between Toronto and Quebec City.

Critical mineral projects more broadly are also identified as a top priority for the government as it pushes for more major project development. A backgrounder document released by the federal government identifies Ontario’s Ring of Fire as an example.

With files from Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FBI releases photos of person of interest in Charlie Kirk's Utah university campus killing

OREM, Utah (AP) — The FBI released two photos of a person of interest in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican...

1h ago

'Horrible timing': TMZ says staff were laughing and cheering at car chase, not news of Charlie Kirk's death

"Horrible timing." That's how TMZ is explaining the sounds of laughter and cheering from its newsroom during a livestream just as the online tabloid was announcing the shooting death of Charlie Kirk...

1h ago

Driver charged in Richmond Hill daycare crash that killed toddler, injured other children

York Regional Police have charged a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday afternoon, killing a toddler and injuring other children. Police in York Region said the vehicle...

32m ago

Ontario marathon runner, 78, raising money for granddaughter with Lyme disease

At 78 years old, Richard Nancarrow has crossed dozens of finish lines. But his latest race isn’t about medals or kilometres. It’s about family. The longtime runner from Ontario is training for a...

1h ago

Top Stories

FBI releases photos of person of interest in Charlie Kirk's Utah university campus killing

OREM, Utah (AP) — The FBI released two photos of a person of interest in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican...

1h ago

'Horrible timing': TMZ says staff were laughing and cheering at car chase, not news of Charlie Kirk's death

"Horrible timing." That's how TMZ is explaining the sounds of laughter and cheering from its newsroom during a livestream just as the online tabloid was announcing the shooting death of Charlie Kirk...

1h ago

Driver charged in Richmond Hill daycare crash that killed toddler, injured other children

York Regional Police have charged a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday afternoon, killing a toddler and injuring other children. Police in York Region said the vehicle...

32m ago

Ontario marathon runner, 78, raising money for granddaughter with Lyme disease

At 78 years old, Richard Nancarrow has crossed dozens of finish lines. But his latest race isn’t about medals or kilometres. It’s about family. The longtime runner from Ontario is training for a...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

CNN's Marybel Gonzalez explains what we know so far about the person of interest the FBI is investigating in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk and the manhunt U.S. police are conducting.

39m ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

4h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

3:03
YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

CityNews has learned one of Ontario’s largest Catholic school boards has spent almost $208,000 on internal disputes between trustees. Tina Yazdani has the details.

21h ago

0:48
Motorboat explosion injures two people, kills dog at Michigan marina

Striking surveillance footage captured the moment a boat exploded within seconds of sailing off, leaving two people on board injured and killing a dog in St. Clair, Michigan.
More Videos