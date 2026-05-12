Canadian NBAer Brandon Clarke dead at age 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away at age 29, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Clarke, a native of Vancouver, spent seven years in the NBA, all with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the team said. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

More to come