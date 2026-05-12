Canada‑wide warrant issued for Mississauga man in February plaza shooting that injured 2

A plaza at the corner of Hurontario St. and Eglinton Ave. E. is shown in this photo on Feb. 22, 2026. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 12, 2026 1:48 pm.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have issued a Canada‑wide warrant for a 21‑year‑old Mississauga man wanted in connection with a double shooting outside a busy commercial plaza earlier this year.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Feb. 21 around 9 p.m. near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East, where officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of a plaza. When police arrived, they found two victims: one suffering non‑life‑threatening injuries, the other critically injured.

The shooting prompted a heavy police response that night, with officers canvassing the area and reviewing surveillance footage from multiple businesses in the plaza.

Following months of investigation, police have now identified a suspect and issued a Canada‑wide warrant for Carlos Rodriguez‑Rodriguez, 21, of Mississauga. He’s wanted on multiple offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and other firearm-related charges.

Rodriguez‑Rodriguez is described as Latin American, five feet, eleven inches tall, with a slim build, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and having black hair.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts — or anyone with additional details about the February shooting — to contact investigators immediately.

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